Upcoming Thai badminton star Pitchamon Opatniputh banned three months for doping offence
- Thai badminton player Pitchamon Opatniputh, 19, was banned for three months after testing positive for furosemide at the Asian Games in Japan, the International Testing Agency said.
- Furosemide can aid rapid weight loss and is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a masking agent that may hide other banned drugs.
- The BWF said the case is closed and the ban ends on Dec 20. Pitchamon and Thai officials did not comment immediately, while the sports minister said she may have used an anti-inflammatory ointment.
AI generated
BANGKOK – A rising Thai badminton star has been banned for three months for doping, the sport’s governing body has said.
Pitchamon Opatniputh, 19, was suspended after testing positive for furosemide at the Asian Games in Japan in September, according to the International Testing Agency.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said she had been handed a three-month ban.
Furosemide can be used by competitors to excrete water for rapid weight loss.
It is also classified by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a masking agent, meaning it can be used to conceal the presence of other prohibited substances.
“The matter has now concluded, with a three-month period of ineligibility commencing from her provisional suspension,” the BWF said in a statement on its website on Nov 27.
Her ban expires on Dec 20, it added.
The teenager is a former world junior champion and was ranked 18th globally at the time of her suspension, since slipping to 22nd.
Neither Pitchamon nor the Badminton Association of Thailand immediately responded to requests for comment by AFP on Nov 28.
Thai sports minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said shortly after the positive test that the player believed the result may have been linked to an anti-inflammatory ointment. AFP