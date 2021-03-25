Up to 750 to be allowed at pilot spectator sports events

From April 24, up to 750 fans - triple the current limit - will be allowed into pilot spectator sports events approved by Sport Singapore (SportSG) if pre-event testing for Covid-19 is implemented, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

Up to 250 spectators will be allowed for events that do not implement testing.

Pre-event tests for participants must be done either at the event venue or at a dedicated testing facility or clinic, no more than 24 hours before the end of the individual's involvement in the event. Only those who test negative for Covid-19 will be allowed into the venue.

SportSG will release further details on the pilot later, said the MOH.

Since live sport restarted here last October, several events have allowed a controlled number of fans into venues.

Spectators were allowed for the semi-finals and final of the Singapore Tennis Open from Feb 22 to 28, with a cap of 250 fans a day, while mixed martial arts promotion One Championship has staged several fights that have been attended by a maximum of 250 fans.

Two hundred fans were allowed into the stands at Our Tampines Hub to watch the season finale of the Singapore Premier League between Tampines Rovers and Geylang International in December.

Spectators were required to undergo an antigen rapid test, which can return results in about 30 minutes, before being allowed into the venue.

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Yazeen Buhari welcomed the MOH's announcement. While all games this season have been played behind closed doors, he said, the FAS has "formulated plans to cater to fans' entry for our matches this season".

He said: "While there is obvious excitement for us to increase the number of live spectators, the health and safety of everyone involved will remain our top priority."

The HSBC Women's World Championship, which will take place from April 29 to May 2, could potentially benefit from the pilot.

The golf tournament's organisers had previously said that attendance would be limited to corporate guests.

Its spokesman said yesterday that the tournament will continue to work with the Singapore Tourism Board and the relevant authorities "regarding health and safety protocols for every aspect of the tournament, including the number of guests permitted to attend".