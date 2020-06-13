Up to 10k fans at Aussie sports events from July

SYDNEY • Crowds of up 10,000 people will be allowed into Australian sports stadiums from next month as coronavirus restrictions are further relaxed, Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said.

The announcement came before New Zealand opened up its stadiums for fans to attend Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures - the domestic tournament kicks off today.

But while the Kiwis are not setting a cap on crowd sizes, Mr Morrison said the ruling would apply only to grounds that have a capacity of 40,000 or under, ruling out the likes of Melbourne Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval for the moment.

"We will be moving, as part of Step 3, for events in stadia or other venues of that nature with a capacity of 40,000 or less to enable attendance at those events," he told reporters.

All patrons must be ticketed and seated with social distancing rules in place, and attendance will be limited to 25 per cent of the venue's capacity.

"This is not something that's happening straight away," he added. "This is something that would be happening as part of Step 3, where states and territories choose to move to that, and it will require a bit more work."

For now, bigger grounds will not qualify, given the complexities in applying safe distancing measures to larger crowds, including on public transport getting to and from those venues.

But it opens the door for fans at mid-tier arenas, which could include Canberra Stadium and AAMI Park in Melbourne, as both are due to host Super Rugby games from July 3. With the Covid-19 pandemic on the wane Down Under, rugby league and Australian Rules Football (AFL) have resumed play.

While fans have so far been barred, just over 2,000 will be allowed in to watch an AFL derby between Port Adelaide and the Crows today, which would be the biggest sports crowd in the country since the shutdown.

