Up next for Khabib: Ferguson or McGregor

ABU DHABI • With 12 straight wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) - a streak only surpassed by Brazilian great Anderson Silva - and an overall record of 28-0, Khabib Nurmagomedov feels he should now be labelled the "No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter" in mixed martial arts (MMA).

He stopped Dustin Poirier by submission in the third round on Saturday night at UFC 242, retaining his lightweight title and unbeaten record in what was a dominant display of wrestling and grappling throughout the bout in front of a partisan Abu Dhabi crowd that chanted his name vociferously.

The victory marked Nurmagomedov's long-awaited return to the octagon since serving a nine-month suspension for his involvement in a post-fight brawl after submitting Ireland's Conor McGregor in Las Vegas last October.

And the Russian, one of the UFC's most bankable stars, showed no signs of ring rust as he applied a rear-naked choke to force his American opponent to tap out for a third submission win in his past five fights, highlighting his mastery of the ground game.

While critics believe he is challenging light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and women's bantamweight and featherweight title-holder Amanda Nunes for unofficial pound-for-pound supremacy MMA, as far as Nurmagomedov is concerned, he has no peers.

At his post-fight press conference, he said: "You know what's interesting in this sport, even if you're 28-0, 12-0 in the UFC, you're one of the biggest stars, you smash everybody, people are going to talk about you have to fight him... give me just respect. "

Nurmagomedov paid tribute to Poirier for "showing respect" by refraining from trash-talking.

Asked about his next opponent, he said he needed a couple of days off and welcomed the prospect of facing American Tony Ferguson, who has won his past 12 fights.

Dana White, president of the UFC, also claimed Ferguson was "next in line" for the fight.

However, if that proposed fight does not come to fruition, then a blockbuster grudge rematch with McGregor "makes a lot of sense".

McGregor, who "retired" from MMA in March, also hinted at his possible return, tweeting after Nurmagomedov's win: "Book my rematch for Moscow."

ASSOCIATED PRESS