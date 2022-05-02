Unseeded Wang stuns Yamaguchi, Lee scores a first

MANILA • The unseeded Wang Zhiyi withstood a late fightback from world champion Akane Yamaguchi to record a stunning victory in the women's final of the Badminton Asia Championships yesterday.

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia took the men's title with a 21-17, 23-21 win over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie - then tore off his sweaty top and hurled it into the Manila crowd in celebration.

China's Wang, ranked 16th in the world, needed treatment for a back injury but hung on to beat the Japanese top seed and defending champion 15-21, 21-13, 21-19 in 78 minutes of pulsating action that had the crowd rocking.

"It's something I couldn't have imagined because before the competition everyone, including myself, didn't think that I could achieve these results," the 22-year-old said after winning the biggest title of her young career.

"This was a very difficult match because my opponent is a world-class athlete, but I was in the right frame of mind to battle her.

"My goal is to win every competition so I hope I can keep up with these better performances, be resolute and work harder."

As in her semi-final win over second seed An Se-young of South Korea on Saturday, Wang had to recover from the loss of the opening game.

After levelling the match, the up-and-coming player looked to be heading for a comfortable victory as she raced to a 16-5 lead in the decider, before nerves and her niggling back kicked in to give her opponent a lifeline.

The 24-year-old Yamaguchi used all her experience to claw her way back, as she took advantage of unforced errors to level at 19-19 after a lung-bursting 30-shot rally.

But Wang, who moments earlier had needed attention from the trainer at the side of the court, summoned up reserves of energy and forced Yamaguchi to go long to set up a first championship point.

Another marathon rally followed, but when Yamaguchi netted, Wang collapsed on her back in elation as she became Asian champion for the first time.

On a good day for China, the badminton superpower also won the mixed doubles and women's doubles crowns while Indonesia claimed the men's doubles title.

The men's final was a more straightforward affair with the third-seeded Malaysian mostly in control throughout.

Although fourth seed Christie fought back in the second game, he failed to nail two game points.

The 24-year-old Lee sealed the title - his first as an independent player after cutting ties with the Badminton Association of Malaysia in January - on his first championship point when his opponent fired wide on a forehand.

On becoming the Asian champion for the first time, he said: "It means a lot to me after I became a professional player. I think this is just the start of my professional journey."

