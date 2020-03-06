Unremorseful Sun blamed others: CAS

MELBOURNE • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) criticised Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for showing "no regret" for his actions during an aborted doping test that resulted in an eight-year ban for the Olympic champion.

The Switzerland-based CAS accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) last Friday against a decision by world swimming governing body Fina to clear Sun, 28, of wrongdoing for his conduct during a 2018 test.

He argued in the hearing that testers failed to prove their identity and behaved in an unprofessional manner, prompting him to have members of his entourage destroy vials containing his blood samples.

In the full decision posted on CAS' website and made public on Wednesday, the court said he had sought to shift the blame to testers and his entourage and taken no responsibility for his actions.

"It was striking that, in the course of his testimony, at no point did the athlete express any regret as to his actions, or indicate that, with the benefit of hindsight, it might have been preferable for him to have acted differently," it said.

"Rather, as the proceedings unfolded, he dug his heels in and, eventually, sought to blame others for the manifest failings that occurred.

"At no point... did he confront the possibility that he might have overreacted in his actions."

The panel said it had rejected Sun's testimony that the testers had recommended that he take possession of the samples owing to his concerns about the testing process.

The testers, conversely, said they had repeatedly warned him about the consequences of interfering in the testing process.

"In this regard, the panel notes that the athlete appears to have a forceful personality, and seems to have an expectation that his views should be allowed to prevail," the decision read. "This was apparent during the hearing."

Sun, who was given a three-month ban for doping in 2014, has maintained his innocence and said last Friday that he had retained a lawyer to appeal to the Swiss federal court.

The Hangzhou native is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the 200m freestyle and won two golds at the 2012 London Games and another at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

CAS' full decision also noted that Wada had sought to have all of Sun's results dating back to the September 2018 test cancelled, which would mean stripping him of his 200m and 400m free golds at last year's world championships.

Fina has not ruled on Sun's results but one of its vice-presidents told Australian media this week that the governing body would be "open" to cancelling them.

