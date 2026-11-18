DUBAI, Nov 18 - Ticket applications for next year's Cricket World Cup have vastly exceeded expectations and catapulted it into the category of must-see sporting events, said tournament director Sarah Edgar.

The International Cricket Council said it was close to receiving 140 million applications, with the ballot for tickets to close on Saturday for the event being co-hosted by Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from October 2 to November 21.

“It's the return of cricket to the African continent after 24 years, and I think the campaign has really captured the imagination of the fans around the world,” said Edgar.

"There have been applications from close to 200 countries as well, so it's a truly global spectacle for fans,” she told Reuters in an interview.

Earlier this month, the ICC said there had been eight million requests for tickets for the match between India and Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10.

“Obviously cricket has a huge fan base in Southeast Asia but we are expecting fans from around the world to attend the event," said Edgar.

“I think just the way it captures the imagination, we've got three host countries, all in Southern Africa. All countries have a really unique identity and culture that they bring to the event. The vibrancy of the fans locally as well."

She added that from a legacy perspective, the event will have wider effects across the African continent.

"It’s up there with the best of the sporting events going on around the world, and I think the sort of unprecedented demand for the applications through the ballot really speaks for itself as well,” Edgar said.

'PLEASED WITH PROGRESS'

Edgar has recently returned from another inspection across all 12 tournament venues, which she said were at different stages of development.

"Some of the venues are just small upgrades that are required to get them ready for a Cricket World Cup, whereas others are being built from scratch, like the venue for Victoria Falls, which has been constructed from scratch for the Cricket World Cup, and also in Windhoek in Namibia as well," she added.

“That stadium was developed with the Cricket World Cup in mind as well. We are pleased with the progress across all the 12 venues, and we actively monitor and continue to work through all the roadmaps for readiness as well.”

The 14th edition of the tournament will feature 14 teams and 57 matches and will mark the return of the Cricket World Cup to Africa for the first time since 2003, when matches were played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. REUTERS