Unlucky loser Spy Master should make amends

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) SONNENSTRAHL had betting support on the Highveld but was not rewarded. A well-bred sort, he may enjoy the Greyville Polytrack.

(3) JUNGLE JUNCTION was green on debut, when looking in need of a bit more distance. He finished fourth. He should have improved.

(2) RAVENS SWORD has gone from having the worst barriers to Gate 2, so could make progress.

(7) BEVOETERD has been consistent on the Highveld and would be deserving.

(11) GIAMBATTISTA has been gelded and could go one better.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) RALPH THE RASCAL has had two good seconds in a row and would be deserving.

(1) NAVAL SECRET was entitled to need it last time after a rest. He finished a few lengths behind Ralph The Rascal. Drawn pole position, he can make a race of it.

(5) SPIRIT OF MY FATE was knocking on the door before a rest. He has the tongue tie again and needs to be taken seriously.

(2) KUUMA made no show on the Highveld last time. But he loves the Poly and has drawn well.

(7) LUCKY DANCER is another specialist who could threaten but has drawn wide.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

If (3) SPY MASTER takes to the Polytrack, he could be hard to beat. He was not far behind a fair sort on debut and was an unlucky loser from a bad draw last time. The form has also been franked.

(5) CLEAN SLATE found stable companion Thunder Masala too good last time. He has Polytrack experience and could be dangerous.

(7) HIGH FLYBY was not far off after a rest and can only improve. She may have needed time to mature and rates as a definite chance.

(2) GENTLE RAIN showed potential in his Western Cape debut.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) GUISEPPI'S SONG looks to have needed his last two starts after a long break. He has not finished far off and could be ready to make improvement third-up.

(4) WILDEYE did what was required to win after rest and is also open to more progress. Drawn well, he has every chance.

(6) SCOTTADITO has shown good pace on the Highveld. He showed form last time with the drop in ratings.

(9) BRANDENBURG has drawn a bit wide but his last form-line looks decent.

(7) DON'T TOUCH ME must be respected.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) CYBER TIME gets Gate 1 on his Poly debut. The improving gelding's running style suggests he could be effective.

(10) QUERARI'S COWBOY showed something like his very best last time when well backed. He has the early speed to overcome his draw and can follow up.

(5) MONARCHY and Western Cape colt (11) HINCKLEY will enjoy a good pace and could threaten the principals if timing it right. Hinckley was consistent in the Cape but has drawn badly for his local debut.

(6) NATIONAL FLAG, with a win and a third in his last two starts, cannot be discounted.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) BECKONING BEAUTY has been beaten twice by (1) STING RAY. But, on weights, she could turn it around, especially now that she has found form. Sting Ray has won two of her last three starts and the key is the 1,000m distance. Drawn the best, she could remain unbeaten over the trip.

(5) FLASHY KAITRINA is the main threat. She has been knocking hard on the door. If she gets going in time, she could be rewarded.

The Cape filly (3) ANTICO AMORE beat a subsequent winner on her Poly debut and this was after a long break. She could make much improvement.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) FEARLESS KITTY has improved with blinkers. She showed good pace throughout to win her maiden. She can continue improving and score in her handicap debut.

(7) MISS CHARLOTTE and (9) ARCTIC PRINCESS could give her a tough time. Miss Charlotte is in good form and put in useful work to finish among males last time. Arctic Princess was holding form nicely before a rest. She could come out flying, racing fresh.

(2) MAID IN FRANCE and (1) CORDOBESA have secured the best draws and could be ones to cause an upset.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) WINTER'S DESTINY is capable of following up on her maiden win. A wide draw did just enough to spoil her record on the Poly. She is meeting similar company and can set the record straight.

(2) SWISS BANK gave signs she is ready to challenge for the win after a rest last time. She must have come on and has a great gate.

(4) FLOWER SEASON has a bit more to do at the weights this time but needs to be respected regardless. She loves this track. (7) LEOPARD LADY caught the eye but needs to confirm as she seems a better turf horse.

The Cape filly (1) MEL'S PRINCESS, a winner four starts back, can score if in the mood.