United We Stand hard to catch with favourable draw

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Moneymore is already a two-time winner this campaign. He is capable of grabbing a third with a good gate and apprentice jockey Jerry Chau's 7lb (3.18kg) claim.

3 Winning Strikes makes the step-down to Class 5. He will relish racing in the weaker grade.

4 All Best Friends is competitive with Zac Purton aboard.

2 Destine Jewellery can bounce back to his best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 United We Stand is a solid performer down the straight. He should prove difficult to catch with the stand-side draw.

2 Sell My Sole rarely runs a bad race. He can figure at his second try down the straight.

11 Bella Baby is a two-time winner from his last four starts. He gets his chance with a light weight.

6 Figures Two can pop up.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

6 Sea Of Life is looking for his third consecutive win. He faces Class 2 rivals for the first time but is worth a chance as he continues to progress.

2 Circuit Three is the in-form horse as a winner in this grade. He is the main danger.

7 The Rock is consistent and gets in light.

1 Preciousship gets his chance as his rating is low enough to score.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Super Red Dragon is racing with plenty of merit. He can hop back into the winner's arch.

1 Pegasus Glory has struggled. The step-back to Class 4 can see him bounce back.

12 Voyage Star slots in light from the good gate. He could prove difficult to run down.

3 Glenealy Generals is consistent and deserves respect.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 Jade Theatre has shown significant improvement across his last two runs on the dirt.

7 Dragon Commander is yet to win but is racing well. He bears watching with Joao Moreira atop.

4 Treasure Chest won well two starts ago. He has drawn well and is capable of scoring again.

11 Proud Sky is next best.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 Unite Spirit is closing in on a first win. With luck, he is more than capable of going one better.

1 Deal Maker steps down in grade. He has drawn a touch awkwardly but he is a two-time course-and-distance winner.

8 So Awesome is also closing in on a first win. He will find the front and look the winner for a long way.

5 Lady First stretched clear for a comfortable three-length success last time out. He is next best.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

2 Hongkong Great can find the front from Gate 1 and prove difficult to reel in for his second straight success.

7 Ping Hai Treasure finished second last start. He has drawn more favourably in Gate 4.

8 Party Everyday is consistent. He will set himself a task from the rear. But, as always, he is no stranger to reeling off a set of strong closing sectionals.

9 Nothing New turned his form around last start. He has ability and appears to be progressing well.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

3 Mr Lumieres rates strongly as a three-time course-and-distance winner and gets Chau's claims.

7 Joyful Fortune is going to be in the thick of things if he manages to recapture his brilliant best. He has trialled well and commands respect with Moreira atop.

1 Valiant Dream warrants respect although he does not win out of turn. He is consistent.

11 Seven Heavens gets the services of Vincent Ho. He is one for the multiples.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

10 War Weapon caught the eye in his latest trial. It will not surprise if he wins first-up. Moreira taking the reins is a strong push regarding his early potential.

5 Hinchinlove is competitive in this grade. With two runs under his belt this term, it would not surprise to see him go on with it.

8 Harmony N Blessed is a talent. He is looking to atone for a weakening fourth-placed effort last start.

11 Golfman Star has drawn well and has claims.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

7 The Hulk is racing well and is arguably unlucky not to be a winner already.

3 Beauty Spirit is competitive over this course and distance. It will not surprise to see him bounce back to his best. He is worth taking a chance on.

11 My Sugar is still on the up and deserves respect down in the weights. He has Purton aboard.

12 Romantic Combo is racing well and deserves respect.