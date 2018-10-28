Unique bodybuilding course launched

A unique bodybuilding certification programme was formally launched yesterday at the Show of Strength event at Marina Bay Sands.

Pioneered by sports education provider International Sports Academy and the Singapore Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, the ISA-SFBF bodybuilding and fitness training certification course seeks to provide enthusiasts and professionals with the tools to succeed.

ISA chief operating officer Joel Lim explained that the course was created after the SFBF, which is aiming to be recognised as bodybuilding's national sports association, approached it about six months ago.

The $1,500 course, which begins next month and lasts 42 hours over three weeks, has two main components:

•Sports science, covering concepts like muscle hypertrophy (size growth)

•Instructional, focusing on the technical aspects

The Singapore Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation, no relation to the SFBF, was stripped of its NSA status in August 2013 following doping violations and issues with governance.

On SFBF's efforts to fill the void, its president Alex Betts said: "We're still putting the blocks in place, and this is one of them. If you look at Singapore NSAs, all have education courses. So we're taking baby steps, and trying to tick off all the boxes."

ISA chief executive officer Mark Chay described Betts and his team as dynamic individuals who are deeply passionate about the sport.

Said the former Olympic swimmer: "Many people are not aware of the intricacies in bodybuilding, and how they can maximise their training efforts through the power of sports and exercise science."

Over 1,200 people attended this year's Show of Strength, the second edition of the multi-strength sport event.

About 300 participants from over 20 countries took part in bodybuilding, crossfit, and axle deadlift competitions.

•For details on the ISA-SFBF certification course, call 6423 0668 or e-mail info@isa.edu.sg