Unified North-South Korea team defeated 3-0 by Japan

Published
1 hour ago

Japan's Miu Hirano on the way to defeating South Korean Yang Ha Eun 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6 in the women's semi-finals at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, yesterday. Her victory completed Japan's 3-0 win against a unified Korea team. The two Koreas fielded a combined team after they decided not to compete against each other in the quarter-finals. Yesterday's match marked the first time North and South Korea competed as one team since the 1991 tournament in Chiba, Japan. South Korea's Jeon Ji Hee lost to Mima Ito 2-11, 8-11, 9-11 in the opener while North Korean Kim Song I fell to Kasumi Ishikawa 4-11, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11, 14-16 in the second match. In today's final, Japan will face the winners of the China-Hong Kong semi-final.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2018, with the headline 'Unified North-South Korea team defeated 3-0 by Japan'. Print Edition | Subscribe
