Unified Korea's first medal

PALEMBANG • A Unified Korea team, featuring athletes from North and South Korea, could not hide their emotions after they won a bronze in dragon boating for their first medal at the Games yesterday.

The highly symbolic all-Korean team, competing together after a rapid improvement in cross-border relations, clocked 56.851sec in the women's 200m race to finish third behind China (56.161) and hosts Indonesia (56.817).

The athletes were in tears afterwards as they sang Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song, to celebrate their achievement.

"I was deeply emotional," said South Korean canoeist Eun Jeong-byun. "We're divided and forbidden from seeing each other, but we both know the same song and speak the same language.

"By singing that song, we felt we were one nation."

The North Koreans hardly knew what dragon boating, a traditional form of canoeing, was until the team came together.

"I was initially worried about there being a barrier between us (the two coaches)," said South Korean coach Yeong Kang-geun.

"But the North Korean coach told me I could do whatever I wanted and he would cooperate because he didn't know much about dragon boating. So we became close."

In tennis, Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin secured a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by rallying to beat China's Wu Yibing 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) for the men's singles gold.

"It's very important for me to win a gold medal for my country. For me, it means a lot," said Istomin, 31, who won the silver at the 2010 Asiad in Guangzhou and had to fly straightaway to New York for the US Open starting tomorrow.

In badminton, world champion Kento Momota crashed out in the last 16 against Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, who beat the Japanese world No. 4 21-18, 21-18. Another local boy Jonatan Christie also went through, as did China's Chen Long.

Iran's Sohrab Moradi broke weightlifting's oldest world record on his way to winning the men's 94kg class. He hoisted 189kg to better the 188kg snatch record set in 1999 by Greek Akakios Kakiasvilis.

Moradi, who won Olympic gold in Rio, now has a complete set of 94kg world records after already owning the marks for the clean and jerk (233kg) and total (417kg) in the light heavyweight division.

He also has an Asian Games record total of 410kg - smashing the long-standing mark of 400kg set by Bakytbek Ahtemov of Kazakhstan in Busan 2002 - after a clean and jerk of 221kg.

Track and field, the biggest gold silo alongside the swimming programme that ended on Friday, began with Japan's Hiroto Inoue winning the men's marathon for the first athletics gold yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS