Unfancied NZ ready to take the fight to India

LONDON • New Zealand are at peace with their underdog status and are preparing for a "scrap" in today's World Cup semi-final against India in Manchester.

The Black Caps, runners-up at the last edition, grabbed the last semi-final berth after a hat-trick of defeats nearly derailed their strong start to the campaign, leaving many to wonder if the team are in the final four on merit.

However, their coach Gary Stead has dismissed those naysayers, insisting he was not "spending a lot of time worrying about what other people are thinking".

India topped the standings with just one defeat and, while New Zealand could not play their match against the two-time world champions after their group match was washed out, they are determined to "show what the Kiwis are made of" amid much criticism.

Stead said: "India are a quality team, there's no doubt. They've got match winners right throughout their line-up. I said right from the very start whoever we play, we're going to have to be somewhere near our very best to beat."

His team will be bolstered by the return of Lockie Ferguson, their leading wicket-taker with 17 in the tournament, after shaking off a tight hamstring.

And the fast bowler felt the "underdog" status suited his side, adding: "As New Zealanders, that's a position we like. It's knockout cricket now, it's all on Tuesday. The better team will go through."

But, in order to cause an upset, they will have to find a way to deal with Rohit Sharma, who smashed a record fifth century in a single World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Of the India opener, who is the tournament's leading scorer with 647 runs, Ferguson admitted that he had been "exceptional", but revealed they would be gunning to take him down as it would be "an important wicket to get early on".

REUTERS

INDIA V NEW ZEALAND

Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm