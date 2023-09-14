Underdogs Chile make four changes for Samoa game

TOULOUSE, France - Chile coach Pablo Lemoine resisted the urge to make too many adjustments to the team for their Pool D Rugby World Cup match against Samoa on Saturday with four changes as they bid to bounce back from an opening defeat by Japan.

Los Condores bring in Tomas Dussaillant at hooker, try a new second row pairing of Santiago Pedrero and Pablo Huete and give a start to Jose Ignacio Larenas on the left wing.

The lowest ranked team at this World Cup and making their debut in the tournament, Chile notched two tries in the 42-12 loss to Japan but also suffered a pair of yellow cards and now look to the Samoa game as their best remaining chance of a win.

Among the players to watch in the Chile side are full back Inaki Ayarza, a deft runner who sparked their opening score against Japan, and flyhalf Rodrigo Fernandez who finished it.

The accomplished Fernandez has already caught the eye with his all-round game and will have to be at his best for Chile to beat Samoa for an unlikely first-ever win in a World Cup game.

1 Javier Carrasco

2 Tomas Dussaillant

3 Matias Dittus

4 Pablo Huete

5 Santiago Pedrero

6 Martín Sigren (c)

7 Clemente Saavedra

8 Raimundo Martínez

9 Marcelo Torrealba

10 Rodrigo Fernandez

11 Jose Ignacio Larenas

12 Matias Garafulic

13 Domingo Saavedra

14 Santiago Videla

15 Inaki Ayarza

Replacements:

16 Diego Escobar

17 Salvador Lues

18 Esteban Inostroza

19 Javier Eissmann

20 Alfonso Escobar

21 Ignacio Silva

22 Benjamin Videla

23 Pablo Casas REUTERS