Under Your Spell is the one to beat in Fillies Guineas

RACE 1 (2,300M)

(4) COLOUR CODED looks well placed in this KwaZulu-Natal maiden. Nearing four years old, she has taken time to mature. If she enjoys leading all the way at Greyville, she could open her account. She has Warren Kennedy up again. (7) COLOUR MASTER has shown stamina and the ability to run well on Polytrack and turf. He is knocking at the door. (5) GIANTS CASTLE may be a bit better in a fast-run race coming from off the pace. He may get the timing right. (8) THE GREEN GALLANT is most disappointing but it could be his turn back on turf. (1) READY FREDDY has not shown on Polytrack but could improve on turf.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

The champion (14) JET DARK sets the standard but has drawn the widest in this Grade 2 Drill Hall Stakes. But he could get the race run to suit. He won his penultimate start over 1,600m - his sixth career success - and was second last time over the extra 400m. Coming back to 1,400m should not pose a problem for this promising galloper. (10) SEEKING THE STARS had (11) LINEBACKER and (1) CAPTAIN FONTANE beaten in a similar prep at Kenilworth and could be the one to catch again. But he has yet to win at this venue. Linebacker is deserving of another Graded race and he needs to be taken seriously. Captain Fontane has gate No. 1 and could make it count. (7) SILVER OPERATOR, three-year-old (2) SMORGASBORD and (3) RUSSIAN ROCK rate as big dangers.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) UNDER YOUR SPELL stepped up on her sprint form with a smashing run in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes. She had subsequent Grade 1 Champions Challenge runner-up Sparkling Water behind her and looks the one to beat. (2) SUPREME QUEST, however, has finished ahead of her a few times and has a win under her belt at this venue. They could fight it out but it does not end there. (4) BON VIVANT has strong form over the shorter trips. Matured, the filly could enjoy the longer distance. She has won thrice - over 1,200m, 1,400m and 1,450m. She was a last-start second over 1,400m. The Cape filly (7) SILVER DARLING won with blinkers fitted and may prefer further but could relish the right-handed track and trip.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(14) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE won the Grade 1 Cape Guineas from a wide gate. The draw could play a bigger part but the highly rated colt could still do it. (10) POMP AND POWER is getting better with time and the Grade 1 Cape Derby winner must be a big runner, even if not over his best distance. The versatile (1) COSMIC HIGHWAY has the best of the draws and could turn the tables on Double Superlative and Pomp And Power, who finished ahead of him in the Cape Guineas. He impressed last time and has matured. (6) ZAPATILLAS is another with bags of potential that can step up to the plate.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) JULIET TANGO received weight from Zimbaba and won impressively. She again receives weight and, racing fresh, can follow up with a win in a useful fillies' line-up. (5) BOLD ACT has run a Grade 1 fourth at this venue and needed her last run. She was not disgraced in that high-class event and should show the strength of that form. (6) LOVE BOMB is capable of better. She gave signs on the Polytrack that she could be ready to challenge for the win. (9) MACARA and (1) MEET AT THE GEORGE can give the favourites a scare at these weights.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

The highly regarded (2) TRUMP MY QUEEN could make a winning return now back at home. She has drawn ideally. Her last form line is working well, with Lee Express coming out to win a nice race. (4) HOT STRIKE is overdue. She has finished second in three of her last six and was a bit unlucky last time. (7) ROCKIE REEF is back to her best trip and can make good improvement. She has also drawn a bit better than in her last race. (9) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY improved on her previous Polytrack form, so looks to have more to come. (11) ICE SUNSATION, who also has shown talent, is racing after a rest and may need it.