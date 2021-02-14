Under-fire Kawabuchi's chances blown away

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori has resigned over a sexism row, while his handpicked successor - 84-year-old sports administrator Saburo Kawabuchi - was never likely to be his replacement in the current climate.

The transition appeared a done deal, with the former national footballer granting interviews to local media describing his planned priorities in the new job before Mori stepped down on Friday.

But opposition to the selection of another octogenarian, and Mori's control over the process, quickly mounted.

"Inside the organising committee, there are some voicing concern," the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Friday morning.

"I don't think an old man like him taking over will convince the public," it cited a source involved in organising the Games as saying.

Hashtags opposing Kawabuchi's appointment trended on Twitter in Japan, and Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto insisted "nothing has been decided".

"The organising committee will make a decision... while listening to opinions from a range of people," she said. "It is desirable to go through a formal procedure."

By Friday afternoon, the local media reported Tokyo 2020 had come under pressure from the government over the appointment and that sources said Kawabuchi had decided to turn down the job.

Reports suggested Hashimoto - one of just two women in the cabinet - was a leading candidate for the role. Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organising committee, has said a selection committee would be formed to choose a new president "as soon as possible".

While Kawabuchi was considered an able administrator, the appearance of Mori - who had said that women "talk too much" - handpicking his successor did not go down well. A year older than Mori, Kawabuchi currently serves as mayor of the Olympic Village.

Before he turned down the opportunity to be the new Tokyo 2020 chief, he had said he wanted Mori to remain a key adviser, adding further cause for concern.

NIGHT DECISIONS Important things don't get decided during the day in official meetings, they get decided after work at night. KAZUKO FUKUDA, campaigner for women's sexual and reproductive rights, on the way Saburo Kawabuchi appeared to have been chosen.

Mori "left a mechanism to maintain his influence by confirming his own successor", the Mainichi Shimbun wrote.

Kazuko Fukuda, a campaigner for women's sexual and reproductive rights, said the way Kawabuchi appeared to have been chosen was typical of a culture in Japan where "women are not involved in decision-making".

"Important things don't get decided during the day in official meetings, they get decided after work at night," she said.

Jules Boykoff, author of A Political History of the Olympics, added that whoever the committee selects to replace Mori will "send a message about the group's stance on gender equality".

"If they opt for another person from the powerful old-boys club, it will speak volumes," he said.

