Uncapped Macpherson called up to Wallabies squad for Bledisloe tests

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Sept 30 - Uncapped forward Toby Macpherson has been called up to the Wallabies squad for the Bledisloe Cup games against New Zealand in Auckland and Sydney next month.

• The 22-year-old, who can play in the back row or at lock, was called up to replace Tom Hooper, who has returned to his English club and will miss the tests at Eden Park on October 10 and Stadium Australia the following Saturday.

• Prop Taniela Tupou has also returned to club duties in Europe and was replaced by Massimo De Lutiis.

• Outside back Filipo Daugunu was recalled after missing last week's 42-38 win over world champions South Africa in Perth with a knee complaint.

• Inside centre Hunter Paisami, one of four Australia players shown yellow cards in the last 10 minutes of the clash with the Springboks, is included pending his disciplinary hearing. Jock Campbell is on standby in case he is suspended.

• Nick Frost was named as injury cover for lock Josh Canham, who was a late withdrawal from the South Africa test with a hamstring niggle.

• Australia last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2003 and last won a test at Eden Park in 1986.

• Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Massimo De Lutiis, Isaac Kailea, Toby Macpherson, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson (captain)

• Backs - Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright REUTERS