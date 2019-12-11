UN calls for truce during 2020 Olympic Games

NEW YORK • The United Nations General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night urging all nations to observe a truce during next year's Tokyo Olympics.

It also talked up the role of sports in promoting peace and tolerance, and preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.

Diplomats burst into applause as the assembly president announced the adoption of the resolution by the 193-member world body.

The resolution recalls the ancient Greek tradition of "ekecheiria", which called for a cessation of hostilities to encourage a peaceful environment, ensure safe passage and participation of athletes in the ancient Olympics.

The General Assembly revived the tradition in 1993 and has adopted resolutions before all Olympics since then, calling for a cessation of hostilities for seven days before and after the July 24 to Aug 9 Games.

The resolution also urged nations to help "use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation in areas of conflict during and beyond the Games".

It also noted that the quadrennial event will give Japan the opportunity to express its gratitude to people around the world for their "solidarity and support" after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

While member states involved in conflicts have often ignored the call for a truce, the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told the General Assembly that, as the UN approaches its 75th anniversary next year, there is no better time to celebrate both organisations' shared values.

He added: "(The Games) are a sports celebration of our shared humanity... and must never be a platform to advance political or any other potentially divisive ends."

Looking ahead, Bach claimed "we will achieve gender balance at the Olympic Games for the first time in Tokyo, with the highest number of female athletes in history at about 49 per cent".

ASSOCIATED PRESS