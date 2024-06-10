ST Full-time Report: Ultramarathoner raises $50k for charity with Thailand-S’pore run | Ex-Lion Haslir Ibrahim dies at 73

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Despite battling a hip injury and sleep deprivation, ultramarathoner Natalie Dau clocked 1,000km in a 12-day run from Thailand to Singapore recently. In the process, the 52-year-old raised over $50,000 for a global charity.
Separately, a soft side of former Singapore footballer Haslir Ibrahim, a member of the 1977 and 1980 Malaysia Cup-winning sides, has emerged after the 73-year-old died last week, with local legend Fandi Ahmad recalling how the no-nonsense defender would look after his teammates.
Finally, if you’re a basketball fan, Funan Mall is the place to be this Thursday morning, when former Boston Celtics players Ray Allen and Gary Payton will be attending a live screening of the NBA Finals.
Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau claims record with 1,000km Thailand to Singapore run
The Singapore PR ran the equivalent of two full marathons daily for 12 days to achieve the feat.
Singapore runner Goh Chui Ling breaks 27-year women’s 5,000m national record
She clocked 17min 33.73sec on June 5, eclipsing Yvonne Danson’s previous mark of 17:35.3 and aims to go faster.
Welcome to Carlos Alcaraz’s risky, frustrating, brave, brilliant world
As the ageing heroes limp towards the exit door, the 21-year-old Spaniard has irresistibly stolen the spotlight, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Sprinter Shanti Pereira, bowler Darren Ong win top accolades at 2024 Singapore Sports Awards
This is the first time Pereira and Ong have been named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year.
Son Heung-min takes boos in his stride in South Korea’s 7-0 win over Singapore
“As a fan, you can’t just support the opposite player which I totally understand,” he said.
Former Lion and two-time Malaysia Cup winner Haslir Ibrahim dies at 73
Known for being a tough tackler, he valiantly fought lung infection for the last two years before dying of pneumonia on June 7.
Brunei DPMM’s first home game of SPL season moved to Jalan Besar due to ‘technical’ issues
A Sailors fan, who got a return air ticket to Brunei for the match, expressed frustration at the late announcement of the switch.
Breakthrough win for Colleen Pee, 19, at bowling’s Singapore International Open
She beat her childhood idol, Bernice Lim, in the women’s stepladder final for her first international win.
Singapore’s Angelina Liu makes rugby comeback
Once told by doctors she could never run again after cervical prolapse, the 42-year-old will represent Singapore at July’s Nottingham Touch World Cup.
NBA Hall of Famers Gary Payton and Ray Allen in Singapore for NBA Finals screening
The former Boston Celtics players will attend a live screening of the Finals at Funan Mall on June 13.
