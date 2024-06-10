ST Full-time Report: Ultramarathoner raises $50k for charity with Thailand-S’pore run | Ex-Lion Haslir Ibrahim dies at 73

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Despite battling a hip injury and sleep deprivation, ultramarathoner Natalie Dau clocked 1,000km in a 12-day run from Thailand to Singapore recently. In the process, the 52-year-old raised over $50,000 for a global charity.

Separately, a soft side of former Singapore footballer Haslir Ibrahim, a member of the 1977 and 1980 Malaysia Cup-winning sides, has emerged after the 73-year-old died last week, with local legend Fandi Ahmad recalling how the no-nonsense defender would look after his teammates.

Finally, if you’re a basketball fan, Funan Mall is the place to be this Thursday morning, when former Boston Celtics players Ray Allen and Gary Payton will be attending a live screening of the NBA Finals.

