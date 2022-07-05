Ukraine will get full backing for Olympics

KYIV • Olympic chief Thomas Bach has said the organisation would ensure that Ukrainian athletes could compete at the 2024 Games despite the Russian invasion of their country.

Speaking on Sunday during a visit to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he pledged to increase the amount of International Olympic Committee (IOC) funding for athletes from the war-torn nation.

That will ensure that, at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris and at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, "the Ukrainian flag will fly high", said Bach.

"The IOC will triple the fund we have been establishing at the very beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine from US$2.5 million to US$7.5 million (S$10.5 million)," he added.

Mr Zelensky welcomed the additional support.

"The Russian invasion has become a cruel shock for Ukrainian sports," he said, speaking after his meeting with Bach.

"A lot of Ukrainian athletes joined the Ukrainian armed forces to defend our country, to defend it on the battlefield.

"Eighty-nine athletes and coaches died as the result of the military combat. Thirteen are captured and are in Russian captivity."

The IOC responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine in February by recommending that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Bach said the IOC would not be changing its position.

"We also reassured the President we maintain the position we took at the very beginning of the war, which is very clear," he said.

"Including the recommendations towards international federations not to invite Russian and Belarus athletes to international competitions. The time has not come to lift these recommendations."

Mr Zelensky welcomed the news, saying: "It cannot be allowed that a terrorist state uses sports to promote its political interests and propaganda.

"While Russia is trying to destroy the Ukrainian people and conquer other European countries, its representatives have no place in the world's sports community."

Before Russia's invasion began, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych risked sanction when he famously held up a "No war in Ukraine" sign at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

He told The Guardian yesterday: "It is time for all sports to ban Russian athletes until the war is over. It is absolutely crazy that they play while we suffer."

Among a raft of sporting sanctions, Russia has been suspended from international football tournaments, the Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi was cancelled and the contract for future races terminated.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players have also been banned from Wimbledon.

