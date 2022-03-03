Ukraine sportsmen sign up to fight

KYIV • Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky hopes he does not have to use a gun after joining the fight to protect his country from the Russian invasion.

But if push comes to shove, he will pull the trigger. So too will boxers Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk and the Klitschko brothers, Wladimir and Vitali.

Some of the biggest sporting stars in Ukraine have enlisted in the Ukrainian military as the conflict enters the second week.

Last week, Ukraine's state border guard service announced men aged 18 to 60 were prohibited from leaving the country and guns are being handed out to anyone willing to fight.

This was not the retirement Stakhovsky, who famously beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, had in mind when he hung up his racket after the Australian Open in January.

But the 36-year-old understands Ukrainians are in a fight to exist as an independent nation.

"I know how to use the gun. If I'll have to, I'll have to. I pretty much hope that I won't have to use the gun," Stakhovsky told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Questioned about the difficulty of leaving his wife Anfisa and children at their home in Hungary, he added: "I'm still not sure how I've done it. I know that it's extremely hard on my wife.

"My kids don't know that I'm here. They don't understand war. They're too little to understand what's going on."

Former three-weight boxing champion Lomachenko has also joined the fight, putting his potential world lightweight title challenge against Australian holder George Kambosos in doubt.

The 34-year-old was photographed wearing military uniform with a rifle across his shoulder in a post on his Facebook page.

World heavyweight champion Usyk, who defeated Britain's Anthony Joshua in September to take three out of the four major belts, has also left London to take part in the war.

The pair are contractually obligated to hold a rematch bout - a date sometime next month has been floated - but that fight is now in question.

Asked by the BBC to confirm whether Usyk had gone to Ukraine to fight, his promoter Alexander Krassyuk said "every Ukrainian joined the defence".

The 35-year-old, who has been pictured on social media wearing a full military gear and clutching a rifle, added on Instagram: "Friends, we need to unite together and overcome this, because we are faced with exceptional difficulties.

"I'm very overcome with emotions and I'm very concerned for my country and for our people. Friends, we must stop this war and we must do it together."

Ukrainian heavyweight icon Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, is already serving in the war.

"Right now, the most important question is to defend our country," the 50-year-old said.

His younger brother and another former heavyweight champion Wladimir has also signed up as a reserve for the territorial forces.

Despite the risks - both siblings are reportedly on a Russian hit list which is headed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky - the 45-year-old Wladimir will not surrender.

"I'm Ukrainian and I'm a fighter," he said earlier this week. "Our strongest force is the will and desire to live in a free country, and we have chosen the direction we want to go."

