Ukraine appeals against Russia’s return to Olympics

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The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

KYIV - Ukraine said on July 29 that it had appealed against the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC’s) decision to ease restrictions on Russian athletes, arguing the move was premature and violated the Olympic Charter.

The IOC lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee earlier this month, while simultaneously scrapping a range of restrictions on Russian athletes introduced over Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The decision paved the way for Russian athletes to compete in team events and qualifying competitions for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, although the IOC did not say whether it would lift a ban on Russia’s flag and anthem.

“On 28 July 2026, the NOC of Ukraine filed a Statement of Appeal with CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) requesting that the IOC decision be annulled,” Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee said in a statement on its website.

It said the IOC’s decision contradicted the provisions of the Olympic Charter, was taken prematurely and failed to “take into account the factual circumstances that served as the basis for the suspension.”

Neither the IOC or Russia immediately commented on the appeal.

Several sporting bodies have approved the return of Russian athletes in recent months, after imposing restrictions on them in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

World Gymnastics lifted all its restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes in May, while the European Fencing Federation reinstated Russia in June.

On July 27, Russian Pavel Graudyn won gold at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, the first since the country was allowed to compete again under its own flag in the sport. AFP