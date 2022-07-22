Ukraine athletes get 'a lot of support'

EUGENE (Oregon) • Ukraine has sent its smallest delegation of athletes to the World Athletics Championships, but the 22-strong team are just glad to be present and offer a glimmer of hope for their besieged compatriots.

On the war with Russia, now into its fifth month, acting federation president Yevhen Pronin said: "Our country, our team are still in a difficult situation. Other teams can stay at home, train at home, see their parents, their children."

The invasion in late February resulted in a ban by World Athletics on athletes from Russia and Belarus, preventing them from competing in Eugene, Oregon.

The embrace of Ukraine by the international community had been heart-warming, said Pronin, who will return to the front line after the championships for three weeks before travelling to Munich for the European Championships.

"When the war started in Ukraine... we all said we must be together in other countries, we must be together in Ukraine," he said.

"We're feeling a lot of support. The first day we came to a dining room here, five or six people asked, 'Can we pay for your lunch?' You see a lot of Ukrainian flags in windows in Eugene, but it's not Ukrainian athletes living there!"

Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the silver medal in the women's high jump on Tuesday, a day after Andriy Protsenko won Ukraine's first medal of these worlds with bronze in the men's high jump.

The team might be small but they are tight-knit, with the bonds forged through shared trauma.

Mahuchikh returned to a traditional welcome by the entire team after her event.

"I was so long in doping control, it was so late, but they were all there waiting up for me!" the world indoor champion said. "We're all together, we support each other, we're like a big sports family."

Ukraine's situation has not been lost on World Athletics, with president Sebastian Coe helping to set up a foundation to provide funding for affected athletes.

The two-time former Olympic 1,500m champion said it was "beyond my imagination to think about what they're going through".

"There have been some sobering moments on FaceTime with (Ukraine) federation presidents in full army kit in bunkers talking about their athletes and training camps," he added.

"Some of them are living in training camps - they couldn't get home. Some are wondering where loved ones are, houses have been destroyed, it's inconceivable."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE