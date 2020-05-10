UFC to soldier on amid positive test

MIAMI • The controversial mixed martial arts card scheduled for yesterday (this morning, Singapore time) in Florida will go ahead as planned, despite one of the undercard fighters testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, 40, was dropped from the Jacksonville event after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday. He arrived in Florida earlier in the week. Two of his cornermen also tested positive.

"UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of Covid-19," organisers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 249 event said in a statement on Friday night.

"All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises."

Brazilian middleweight Souza was scheduled to fight Jamaican-American Uriah Hall, 35, on the undercard of the televised event held without spectators at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Souza attended the weigh-in wearing a protective mask and was kept at a distance from Hall, who also had a mask and gloves on.

Although Souza will not fight, the other 11 bouts will go ahead.

All the fighters were tested for the coronavirus on arrival in Florida, and officials have said the other 23 on the card have tested negative.

The event is UFC president Dana White's attempt to drag the mixed martial arts series out of the coronavirus quarantine.

The 50-year-old, who has also announced cards for Wednesday and Saturday in Jacksonville, insisted that the production would not put anyone at risk.

"Listen, we have families, too," the American told CNN Sport. "I have a family; I don't want to hurt my family. I don't want to die.

"This isn't just some crazy plan, this is a well thought-out plan. We've had very, very smart people, doctors and people that have been involved with the UFC for a very long time working on this thing non-stop since it started.

"We believe that we have this thing in a place where it can be as safe as it can possibly be."

His plans to stage a fight card on a Native American tribal reservation on April 18 in California, to avoid the state's lockdown measures, were thwarted when Walt Disney Co - owner of UFC broadcaster ESPN - asked him to postpone it.

This came after the no-go of the original New York venue.

But White finally got the green light in Florida to hold bouts without spectators at the Memorial Arena in Jacksonville this month.

UFC 249 is headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Americans Tony Ferguson, 36, and Justin Gaethje, 31.

Both fighters made weight on Friday at a weigh-in where media members and most UFC staff were kept at a distance, those closer to the fighters wore masks and the scale was sanitised.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, 33, and former champion Dominick Cruz, 35, both made weight for their title bout as well.

With major sports in the US on hold, White touts the return of UFC as a step towards normalcy and a boon for sports-starved fans.

"We have to get live sports back first," he told the Los Angeles Times last month.

"Show everybody how to do it safely. Give people who have to stay home some entertainment so they're not bouncing off the walls.

"From there, we can figure out how we get people back to work and how we get kids back to schools."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

UFC 249

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am