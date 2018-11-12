UFC to release fixtures for S'pore, Asia soon

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will soon announce plans for Singapore and other Asian stops on its calendar, its president Dana White said on Saturday.

The UFC first staged a show in Singapore in 2014 with its Fight Night 34 event and returned with the Fight Night 111 event in June last year. In April, the UFC announced it would stage shows in Singapore for three years, and started with the Fight Night 132 event in June.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the Fight Night 139 event on Saturday at the Pepsi Centre in Denver, Colorado, White said: "Obviously, we're coming to Singapore.

"There's a whole bunch of (people from) my team flying out there next week and we have a lot of big announcements for Singapore and China. There's a lot of exciting stuff coming up."

The UFC staged its first event in China, Fight Night 122, in November last year in Shanghai.

It is scheduled to hold the Fight Night 141 event in Beijing on Nov 24.

The UFC's previous stops in Singapore have seen a number of its stars performing in the Lion City.

Current featherweight (up to 66kg) champion Max Holloway was on the card in 2014, while the likes of Holly Holm, Colby Covington and Andrei Arlovski were in action last year.

Earlier this year, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who fought and won in Denver on Saturday, headlined the event, with former light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux also in town.

Sazali Abdul Aziz