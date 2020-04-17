UFC targets May 9 comeback in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS • The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is aiming to stage a fight card at an undisclosed location on May 9 featuring at least two title bouts.

One of those contests will be the headline clash between the No. 1 lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and fellow American Justin Gaethje.

That fight was supposed to be the main event at UFC 249, originally set for this Saturday, until it was cancelled last week.

Pressure from politicians drove ESPN and Disney to order UFC president Dana White to call off the closed-door event, even though it had been due to be held on sovereign tribal land, which is not bound by measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But that has not deterred White from attempting to stage another extravaganza just weeks later and he has pitched Las Vegas as a possible venue.

He told Vanity magazine: "We built the Apex facility just in time to save the day from this pandemic. Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future."

With the state of Nevada under a lockdown until May 1, there is a possibility that the fight could go ahead in Las Vegas should restrictions be lifted. However, Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday his organisation cannot sanction any bouts until "we get that word" from doctors and scientists that it is safe to do so.

According to ESPN, the fight card falls on the same date as UFC 250, which had been the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion's next pay-per-view event, but which can no longer be staged in Brazil due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

When asked by Reuters to confirm the title fights, the UFC responded via e-mail that it had no further comment "aside from what Dana has said to ESPN".

White is also pressing ahead with plans to stage bouts featuring international and non-American fighters on an unnamed private island. Last week, he claimed he was finalising the infrastructure to put on televised shows and while many MMA fighters appear unperturbed by the risks of contracting Covid-19, not all share the same sentiments.

Former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who is the current Bellator title-holder, recently told the No-Sports Report podcast that White should "do something other than just think about himself and MMA fights".

"Everybody has to be quarantined," she added. "It's the rules for everyone. It's better to wait, like everyone - respect everyone."

REUTERS