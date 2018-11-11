UFC milestones

November 1993: The first UFC event is held in Denver, Colorado. Royce Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert, wins the eight-man competition, earning US$50,000 (S$69,000). December 1997: First event outside the United States, UFC Ultimate Japan in Tokyo. January 2001: UFC is bought by Zuffa for US$2 million. Dana White installed as president. July 2002: First event in Europe, UFC 38 in London. January 2005: UFC launches reality show The Ultimate Fighter, which proves a hit and helps turn the company's fortunes around. December 2006: UFC 66 is the first UFC event, and first non-boxing event in North America, to pass one million pay-per-view buys (1,050,000). July 2009: UFC 100, headlined by Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir, is the first to cross 1.5 million PPV buys (1,600,000). August 2011: UFC signs a seven-year broadcast deal with Fox Sports worth US$700 million. January 2014: UFC's first event in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, the first Fight Night not aired on TV in the US. Fans in the US, Australia and New Zealand use a new subscription-based digital network, UFC Fight Pass, to catch the action. July 2016: Zuffa is sold to a consortium of investors led by WME-IMG for US$4.025 billion. June 2017: UFC returns to Singapore. May 2018: Signs five-year broadcast deal with ESPN worth US$1.5 billion. It starts next year. June 2018: UFC announces strategic partnership with Singapore Sports Hub and Singapore Tourism Board. It is the first multi-year live-event deal for the outfit in the Asia-Pacific region and will see it stage shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium till 2020. October 2018: UFC 229 smashes PPV buy records - 2,400,000. This means that its biggest name, Conor McGregor, would take home more than the guaranteed US$3 million cheque. November 2018: UFC stages its 456th show, in Denver, to mark its 25th anniversary. Sazali Abdul Aziz