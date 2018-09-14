UFC fighter Chiesa sues McGregor over bus attack

NEW YORK • An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter hurt in the April 5 fracas at the Barclays Centre that landed Conor McGregor in Brooklyn Criminal Court is suing the Irish mixed martial arts star.

Michael Chiesa, whose injuries led to his removal from the UFC 223 event held at the arena, is alleging that McGregor's actions caused him physical, emotional and financial harm.

The 30-year-old American was among several UFC fighters and staff aboard a bus that was attacked in the arena's loading area by McGregor and a few of his associates.

The Irishman was reportedly looking to settle a perceived score with Khabib Nurmagomedov, 29, who won the UFC lightweight title at UFC 223 on April 7, and he threw a metal handcart at the bus, shattering glass and injuring some of the people aboard.

In addition to Chiesa, flyweight Ray Borg had to be taken off that event's fight card, while McGregor, 30, was hit with criminal charges.

He eventually pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct in July, and the UFC announced last month he would be squaring off against Nurmagomedov in the main event at UFC 229 on Oct 9.

Chiesa has claimed that the injuries he suffered robbed him of a chance to fight Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in April, after the Russian's scheduled opponent, Max Holloway, was scratched because of weight-cutting issues.

Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta for the belt, while Chiesa's scheduled fight with Anthony Pettis was moved to UFC 226 in July.

According to the MMA Fighting website, the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, claims that Chiesa "has been rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled, has experienced pain, suffering and a loss of enjoyment of life, and will experience (the) same in the future".

The arena and its parent company, BSE Global, have also been listed as defendants.

According to ESPN, they were alleged to have failed to take "proper security measures to protect the plaintiff and other patrons".

McGregor, the first UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight divisions simultaneously, is arguably the biggest name in the sport.

WASHINGTON POST