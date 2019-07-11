UFC Fight Night Singapore is back

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans in the Lion City can get ready to make a beeline for the Singapore Sports Hub on Oct 26 with the return of UFC Fight Night Singapore.

The event, run by the world's leading MMA organisation, will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"Singapore is an important market for UFC as we look to strengthen our business internationally and continue to grow the sport of MMA in Asia," said Kevin Chang, UFC senior vice-president, Asia Pacific in a statement.

"Singapore has welcomed UFC with open arms, and we're grateful for the support from partners like Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore Sports Hub.

"We're looking forward to building on the success of our previous events in the Lion City and delivering another incredible UFC Fight Night for our fans."

Jean Ng, executive director, sports, STB said: "We are pleased to host the UFC Fight Night as it adds to our dynamic calendar of world-class sporting events and further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub."

In 2017, UFC Fight Night Singapore kicked off with fan favourite Holly Holm beating Bethe Correia. Last year's headline bout then saw British upstart Leon Edwards ruining Donald Cerrone's historic bid to become the most successful UFC fighter ever. Both events attracted a total of nearly 15,000 spectators.

Said Adam Firth, the Sports Hub's chief commercial officer: "The UFC Fight Night showcases top-tier mixed martial arts action, which has been one of the world's fastest-growing spectator sports.

"The Singapore Sports Hub is thrilled to, once again, welcome back some of the world's best fighters to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to show off the incredible athletic and technical ability of these athletes and inspire Singapore's many martial arts fans."

Fans can register their interest via www.ufc.com/singapore and stay up to date with ticket and fight card information.