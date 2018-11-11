UFC - 25 Years on, bigger than ever

Even as a boy growing up in the sleepy town of Parral in Mexico, Yair Rodriguez had heard of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and yearned to stand under its bright lights.

Eyes lighting up, the 26-year-old, who faces "Korean Zombie" Jung Chan-sung in Fight Night 139's main event, told The Sunday Times: "As a kid, almost every day, I used to go to my neighbour's house and we would watch UFC videos on YouTube - which was new then - on the computer, and afterwards, we would fight in the backyard of his house."

The UFC then was far from the polished mixed martial arts (MMA) production it is today. Even its creators - Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Rorion Gracie and businessman Art Davie - did not know what it truly was 25 years ago. After all, there was no "MMA" then.

At UFC 1, which was held on Nov 12, 1993, there were no weight classes, no time limits in fights, and only three rules: no eye-gouging, no biting and no groin strikes.

The only thing that resembled the UFC of today was the trademark Octagon cage - inspired by the arena in which Conan the Barbarian fought as a gladiator in the 1982 movie.

But the allure of finding the answer to the age-old question of which fighting style is most effective was enough. It made the first show, staged in the now torn-down McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, a hit.

A slim Brazilian wearing a gi named Royce Gracie claimed the US$50,000 (S$69,000) prize in the eight-man competition that featured a professional boxer, a taekwondo fighter, kickboxer and a sumo wrestler, among others.

Rorion would later reveal: "We expected to sell 40,000 pay-per-views with that first edition and sold 85,000. After that, we sold 120,000.

"It grew fast. By the second or third pay-per-view (PPV), Forbes called the UFC the most successful franchise in pay-per-view history."

This morning (Singapore time), the UFC will stage Fight Night 139 - its 456th event - at the Pepsi Arena in Denver, to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

While its first show was in Colorado partly because the state was one of the few in America that allowed fighting without rules, the UFC has since held shows in 147 cities in 24 countries, including Singapore.

But its growth was not always on an upward trajectory.

Still banned in many states at the turn of the millennium, the UFC was purchased by businessmen and brothers Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta for US$2 million in 2001. They installed Dana White as president, a role he still holds today.

But the lean years continued, with the company having to fight the impression that it was promoting "human cockfighting".

That was, until 2005, when it launched a reality TV show called The Ultimate Fighter, which culminated in a classic bout between Forrest Griffin and Patrick Bonnar.

With the UFC on the brink of folding, the show - which quashed the perception that MMA fighters were simply street thugs - and its drama-filled finale, changed the fortunes of the company.

Two years ago, White even called it the most important fight in UFC history. "Someone was going to want this (the UFC)," he said. "This thing was on a roll, this thing can't be stopped."

Veteran Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, 35, who faces Mike Perry in the co-main event of Fight Night 139, also singled the fight out as his most enjoyable moment.

"That was just an iconic fight, one that put this sport on the map," said the welterweight, who is tied with Georges St Pierre and Michael Bisping with the most wins (20).

The Griffin-Bonnar fight brought the UFC to mainstream America. A year later, it crossed a million PPV buys for the first time. Within five years, it crossed 1.5 million buys.

For last month's UFC 229 event, headlined by brash Irish knockout artist Conor McGregor and intense Russian grappler Khabib Nurmagomedov, the company posted 2.4 million PPV buys.

Only two other sports events - boxer Floyd Mayweather's bouts against Filipino Manny Pacquaio and McGregor - scored a greater number of buys in the last decade.

In 2016, Endeavor purchased UFC for just over US$4 billion. Last year, it signed a stateside TV deal with ESPN worth US$1.5 billion.

As the sport and UFC have grown, so have fighters' salaries. McGregor, the UFC's biggest draw, has fought his last three bouts for an assured sum of US$3 million each, before bonuses. His rivals, Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz, picked up cool US$2 million pay packets just for taking him on.

Even less-acclaimed fighters appearing on Fight Night and PPV events often earn salaries ranging from US$50,000 to US$200,000. And this is before Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses, which are worth US$50,000 each.

UFC milestones

November 1993: The first UFC event is held in Denver, Colorado. Royce Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert, wins the eight-man competition, earning US$50,000 (S$69,000). December 1997: First event outside the United States, UFC Ultimate Japan in Tokyo. January 2001: UFC is bought by Zuffa for US$2 million. Dana White installed as president. July 2002: First event in Europe, UFC 38 in London. January 2005: UFC launches reality show The Ultimate Fighter, which proves a hit and helps turn the company's fortunes around. December 2006: UFC 66 is the first UFC event, and first non-boxing event in North America, to pass one million pay-per-view buys (1,050,000). July 2009: UFC 100, headlined by Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir, is the first to cross 1.5 million PPV buys (1,600,000). August 2011: UFC signs a seven-year broadcast deal with Fox Sports worth US$700 million. January 2014: UFC's first event in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, the first Fight Night not aired on TV in the US. Fans in the US, Australia and New Zealand use a new subscription-based digital network, UFC Fight Pass, to catch the action. July 2016: Zuffa is sold to a consortium of investors led by WME-IMG for US$4.025 billion. June 2017: UFC returns to Singapore. May 2018: Signs five-year broadcast deal with ESPN worth US$1.5 billion. It starts next year. June 2018: UFC announces strategic partnership with Singapore Sports Hub and Singapore Tourism Board. It is the first multi-year live-event deal for the outfit in the Asia-Pacific region and will see it stage shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium till 2020. October 2018: UFC 229 smashes PPV buy records - 2,400,000. This means that its biggest name, Conor McGregor, would take home more than the guaranteed US$3 million cheque. November 2018: UFC stages its 456th show, in Denver, to mark its 25th anniversary. Sazali Abdul Azizsus]

Despite being the juggernaut in MMA, the UFC still has challengers. Singapore-based promotion One Championship, for example, made waves recently by opening up its chequebook to sign former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson to its roster, before installing a former UFC women's champion, Miesha Tate, as its vice-president.

Yet there is no doubt that, for now at least, the UFC remains the platform fighters from all over the world aspire to be on.

Said Rodriguez: "(As a kid) I remember thinking that it was impossible to be one of those guys (a UFC fighter). But, now I'm here, I know it was meant to be."

