Tzen Wei schools Joseph

Joseph Schooling, unbeaten at the SEA Games since 2013, was shocked by fellow Singaporean Teong Tzen Wei in the 50m butterfly final last night.

Teong was quickest off the blocks in the one-lap race and sprinted home in a personal best of 23.55sec to take the gold. Schooling, the winner in 2011, 2015 and 2017, touched in 23.61sec to finish second.

The newly minted champion, who was quickest in the heats in 23.92sec, was quick to pay tribute to his more illustrious teammate.

Teong, 22, said: "I just treat him as a real brother. We train in and out every day so I just got this one and he's got many ahead of me.

"It's great swimming with Singapore's best sportsman so I'm just glad for this performance and I'm happy Singapore got the top two."

Schooling, 24, was gracious in defeat, saying: "That was a hard race, kudos to Tzen Wei, he did really well, had a great start.

"I was trying to catch up from the start but I gave my best and sometimes that's the result.

"For sure, who doesn't get disappointed when they lose but, at the same time, it's good to see my teammate up there.

"You can't win all the time. The best thing you can do is to brush it off and look for the next one."

There were other surprises from the Singapore camp at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre. Elena Lee Pedersen, 15, stormed home in 29.40sec to clinch the 50m backstroke gold ahead of Vietnam's swim queen and defending champion Nguyen Thi Anh Vien (29.64).

Christie Chue won her first individual gold in the 200m breaststroke final in a national and meet record of 2:28.71 ahead of Thai Phiangkhwan Pawapotako (2:31.47).

Chue, 19, then teamed up with Gan Ching Hwee, sisters Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen to set a national mark of 8:07.00 to retain the 4x200m freestyle title. Thailand (8:11.88) and the Philippines (8:15.46) were second and third.

National head coach and performance director Stephan Widmer said: "Today was a massive day for us... we probably were not meant to win four golds and one silver.

"We definitely stole two golds in the 50m backstroke and 200m breaststroke. This is what championships are about, particularly the young ones who came through."

While Schooling's loss will raise some eyebrows among supporters, Widmer was confident he will come back stronger in the next few days. He will compete in his pet event, the 100m fly, and the 4x100m free today.

Widmer added: "He's faster than he was at the Asian Games… But, obviously, he won't be happy coming in second as he is a very competitive young man.

"The 50m fly has never been Joe's strength, he's not a sprinter and Teong is a sprinter.

"We watched what happened today. There were some very good things and certain things we need to work on.

"It's a process - learn, adapt, move forward progressively."