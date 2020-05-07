Tyson, 53, chewing over bouts for charity

LOS ANGELES • Mike Tyson's decision to return to training has been met with enthusiasm from boxing fans and fellow fighters after the release of a short video showing he still has his trademark speed and power - even at the age of 53.

The former world heavyweight champion has hinted he could make a return to the ring to box in exhibition bouts for charity, some 15 years after he last laced up his gloves.

A training video he posted on his Instagram page went viral with more than nine million views. It showed Tyson, the first heavyweight to simultaneously hold the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles, working the pads with trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring, I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," he said in an Instagram Live session with rapper T.I. last month.

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

"I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps (repetitions).

"Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition."

Cordeiro told ESPN: "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old."

Tyson retired after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, but more than a decade on, there is a buzz about his potential return to the ring.

"Can't believe, this is another level," UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on social media after seeing the video.

Celebrities were equally thrilled, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying, "off to the gym I go", while Will Smith called Tyson "my hero".

If Tyson, once universally hailed as the "baddest man in the world", does return to the ring, he will follow in the footsteps of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr in coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight.

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, however, feels "Iron Mike" has already given enough to the sport.

"Tyson has done enough great things for boxing. No more is needed. He is in the Hall of Fame and was a mighty puncher," Foreman told World Boxing News.

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring.

