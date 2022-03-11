Tymoshchuk's silence on Russia earns rebuke

MOSCOW • A Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) ethics panel wants to strip former national captain Anatoliy Tymoshchuk of his coaching licence and state awards due to his silence on Russia's invasion and his continued work with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

The 42-year-old is Ukraine's most-capped player having earned 144 caps between 2000 and 2016.

He also won league titles with Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and Zenit and earned the treble with Bayern Munich in 2013.

Tymoshchuk, who currently is an assistant coach with Zenit, has yet to comment on the hostilities, like his current employers.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across global sport, while many Ukrainian athletes have decried the war and have voiced their support for their armed forces, so the former midfielder's silence has not gone down well.

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoshchuk... not only did not make any public statements in this regard, but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor," the UAF ethics and fair play committee said in a statement.

"At a time when another former club, Bayern Munich, publish statements and hold actions in support of Ukraine, Tymoshchuk continues to remain silent."

The panel proposed to the UAF that his coaching licence be taken away, along with his league and cup medals that he won with Shakhtar, and his removal from the official register of national team players.

Only some Russian and Belarusian athletes - Belarus has been accused of complicity in the war as the country has been used as a key staging area - have spoken out against the conflict.

Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is one of them, with the Russian worried the ever-increasing sanctions may impinge on his ability to travel and play the sport.

"My message is always the same - I want peace in all of the world," the US Open champion said ahead of his first-round match against a qualifier at Indian Wells tomorrow.

"Some sports made this (ban) decision, especially I would think team sports. Tennis is probably one of the most individual sports we have in the world. Everyone's living in so many different places. There's always a possibility, but I hope not."

REUTERS