Two uncapped players named in Ireland squad for Nations Championship

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Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 6, 2026 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Oct 21 - Ireland named the uncapped Ulster pair of Jamie Benson and James McNabney in a 36-man squad for next month's Nations Championship games, but are also missing injured personnel, including skipper Caelan Doris.

Dan Sheehan will again captain the team in the absence of Doris, who has been joined on the sidelines by Jack Conan, who injured his shoulder in Leinster's 48-23 win away to Clermont Auvergne in the European Champions Cup last weekend.

Also out through injury are Harry Byrne, Jack Crowley, Iain Henderson, Paddy McCarthy, Calvin Nash and Bryn Ward. Ryan Baird, Mack Hansen, Tommy O'Brien and Andrew Porter return after missing out on the away fixtures in the Nations Championship against Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July.

Former England junior international Benson, who can play several roles in the backline, is included after only four games for Ulster after moving from English club Harlequins. McNabney returns after sitting out last season with a serious knee injury.

Ireland host Argentina, Fiji and South Africa in Dublin on the first three weekends of November before heading to Twickenham for the final weekend.

Squad

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Rob Baloucoune, Jamie Benson (both Ulster), Craig Casey (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster), Ciarán Frawley (Connacht), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan (both Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose (all Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Billy Bohan (Connacht), Thomas Clarkson, Tadhg Furlong (both Leinster), Sam Illo, Sean Jansen (both Connacht), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy (both Leinster), James McNabney (Ulster), Darragh Murray (Connacht), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan, Dan Sheehan (both Leinster), Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney (both Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster). REUTERS