Two talents for Ong's barn

By the lofty standards he set himself last year, it must seem like a quiet start to the new season for trainer Jason Ong.

Three meetings and 21 runners later, he has only a winner to show. That was Blitz Power, who took the Class 5 event over 1,400m last Saturday. But the 33-year-old trainer is not pushing any panic buttons.

He knows there is a long way to go and, in time, his stable will begin to show results.

If you recall, last season saw Ong saddle 26 winners to finish as the top local trainer at Kranji.

He said in an interview recently that he is replenishing his barn and expects to see results in the latter part of the season. Well, the replenishing has begun.

Ong was recently offered the opportunity to take over two tried-and-tested gallopers. Needless to say, he grabbed the chance.

The horses were 2019 Singapore Gold Cup winner Mr Clint and the Irish-bred middle-distance performer So Hi Class.

Ong has not mucked around once he secured their takeovers. They came to him race-ready, even if Mr Clint might be more ring-rusty, having not raced since May.

But so far so good. Ong gave the pair a couple of blowouts in barrier trials and he came away happy with their showings.

Indeed, he is even ready to run them in races and both will see action in the same race today - the $75,000 Class 2 sprint over 1,400m, which is the main race of the day.

"Owners were aware that the Al-Rashid Stable (So Hi Class' owner) were cutting down on their numbers. A lot of us were keen to buy their horses and, as I myself did not have any horses of that high ratings, I was keen to add them to my yard," said Ong.