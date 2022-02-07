ZHANGJIAKOU (China) • Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi converted the form that has made him the dominant force in ski jumping this season into Olympic gold, when he kept his nerve to deliver a solid last leap of the competition and win the normal hill title yesterday.

In a fast-moving competition made exciting and unpredictable by changing winds, Manuel Fettner of Austria took silver and Poland's Dawid Kubacki the bronze.

Kobayashi, 25, is one of the most successful athletes on the circuit, routinely scooping World Cup titles and making the podium a remarkable 43 times.

However, his return from the biggest events has been meagre, with seventh and 10th-placed finishes in his only Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang, South Korea four years ago, and he has missed the individual podium in his four world championship events.

But, fresh from winning the Four Hills title, he showed his confidence by opting against taking his practice jump early in the day. It proved a good decision as he had the best jump of the first round for 145.4 points.

The top five were separated by just four points, however, and with the changing winds making the starting order something of a lottery - underscored by Kubacki rising from eighth after the first jump and onto the podium - nobody could feel safe.

It was a great day for Fettner, the 36-year-old who has been competing for almost 20 years and who was fifth after the first round.

He delivered the best leap of the second round for an overall tally of 270.8 points, but Kobayashi did more than enough to move past him on an impressive 275.0.

His victory gave Japan their first ski jump gold since Kazuyoshi Funaki triumphed in the large hill on home snow at Nagano 1998 and the first on the normal hill since Yukio Kasaya's success, also at home, in Sapporo 50 years ago to the day.

"I can't believe it, I had a great performance today, two perfect jumps," he said. "I'm so happy."

Fettner said he was almost speechless. "Expected is the wrong word, I think but I was sure that it was possible. But it was possible for maybe 20 jumpers because it was so close."

Kobayashi was not the only maiden gold medallist yesterday.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott snagged her country's first Winter Games gold, in the women's slopestyle event.

Rival snowboarders said the 20-year-old's final run pushed the women's field to the next level and called it a giant leap for the sport.

Sadowski-Synnott scored 92.88 on her final run, landing back-to-back 1080s on a challenging course resembling the Great Wall of China.

Asked how she felt about making history, she said it made her a "proud Kiwi".

"I hope I made them happy and they will celebrate for me," Sadowski-Synnott added.

American Julia Marino, who took silver, hailed the winner for putting down tricks successfully performed only by men previously.

"She stomped that to the last line," the 24-year-old said. "I just think it's insanely huge for the progression of the sport."

Australian Tess Coady, who won the bronze, jumped on top of Sadowski-Synnott at the finish and Marino also piled in as euphoric supporters waved both the New Zealand and black-and-white silver fern - a quasi-national emblem - flags.

