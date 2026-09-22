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Two North Korea members of Asian Games seek asylum in Japan, report says

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Athletes of North Korea in the athletes’ parade during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games.

Athletes of North Korea in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Two North Korean members of the Asian Games delegation in Japan are reportedly seeking asylum there, preferring Japan over South Korea.
  • They have communicated their intention not to return to North Korea, but their identities and roles remain undisclosed.
  • The information comes from Japanese intelligence sources and is linked to the pro-Pyongyang Korean residents group Chongryon, with unclear outcomes for the defection attempt.

AI generated

SEOUL – Two members of North Korea’s delegation to the Asian Games in Japan are looking to seek asylum, South Korea’s Monthly Chosun magazine reported on Sept 22.

Citing a source it identified as an official from Japan’s Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, the magazine said the two were among a 180-member North Korean delegation attending the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which opened on Sept 19.

The two North Koreans expressed a preference to seek asylum in Japan rather than South Korea and have communicated their intention not to return home, the report said.

Their identities and positions within the delegation were not disclosed, and it remained unclear whether their reported outreach would ultimately lead to a defection, according to Monthly Chosun.

The magazine said the information was obtained through a source connected to Japan’s intelligence apparatus and linked to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon.

North Korea sent about 180 athletes and officials to the Games, including Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, according to media reports.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Japanese government for comment as it was a national holiday in Japan. REUTERS

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North Korea

Asian Games

South Korea

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.