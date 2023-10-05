Two masters take flight on night of legends

On opposite corners of the athletics stadium, two Olympic champions, oblivious to each other, start running. Both take roughly 15 steps. Both are acknowledged masters at throwing something further than anyone else. Neeraj Chopra hurls javelins and Mutaz Essa Barshim flings his body over a high bar. Both fight the same opponent. Gravity.

Did they win? Of course.

People come to witness courage, surprise, close finishes but also the exceptional. And both these men have CVs that glitter. Qatar’s Barshim has Olympic gold and two silvers, three world championships golds and now a third Asian Games gold. India’s Chopra has won at the Olympics, world championships, Commonwealth Games, the Diamond League final and now has his second Asian Games gold. These men do brilliance on command.

Barshim, a reed of a man who rises like a floating feather, won with a high jump of 2.35m, two centimetres higher than South Korea’s Woo Sang-hyeok. His smile did not waver even when asked about the “disappointment” of winning bronze at the world championships. “What disappointment?” he replied. “What are you talking about? I made history, man. I’m the only high jumper to win five world championships medals. It was amazing.”

Chopra reportedly squats 200kg and uses an instrument invented 400,000 years ago to kill animals. His spear only hunts history. He prevailed with an 88.88m throw over compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena, whose best was 87.54m. It was Chopra’s fourth throw of the evening, but controversy lay with his first.

That throw was hefty but, incredibly, officials failed to measure it. For 15 minutes, they rushed back and forth, later checking the grass for a mark which they could not find. Was this equipment malfunction or amateurish slothfulness? Either way, it was bizarre. Later, a Jena throw was given the red flag and Chopra questioned it and officials reversed their decision.

A lesser competitor might have been unsettled, but Chopra was a study in poise. “The first throw looked good,” he said. “I’ll look at the video again to see how far it might have gone. Surprisingly, they didn’t measure. I am still puzzled.

“Apparently, the second athlete threw before they could even measure my throw and they lost the mark then. I protested but then it was breezy and other athletes were cooling down and it was getting unfair on them. So they offered me a re-throw and I accepted.”

Both he and Barshim are artists with a common touch and Singapore’s Kampton Kam can give evidence for one. At the SEA Games last year, Kam got a call. No Caller ID, it said. “Is this Kampton?”, the voice said. “Who is this?” replied Kam. It was Barshim.

“I was speechless,” said Kam on Wednesday. After a brief chat, the Qatari asked the Singaporean if he had received a package. No, said Kam, and for weeks nothing came and his friends teased him about this mythical call. But then a DHL package arrived with two caps from Barshim. “It’s so cool,” said Kam.

Yet it’s been a testing year for Kam. He sustained an Achilles injury two weeks before he arrived here and said: “I was in a lot of pain in the qualifying and today as well.” He was aiming for the 2.22m national record but had to be satisfied with a season’s best of 2.15m and 11th position.

If it stung, he knew that in the big picture, it was bearable. “This year been a long, tough year. I found out my mum has cancer. Couldn’t qualify for the NCAAs. I just lost a lot of focus at that point and a lot of injuries came. I am just happy to be able to qualify for the final and jump with my idol.”

While the two legends performed, events unspooled elsewhere. In the women’s 800m, Sri Lanka’s Tharushi Dissanayaka Mudiyanselage won in 2min 3.20sec but the second-placed Indian, Harmilan Bains, wrote a lovely family story.

Her father Amandeep was a 1,500m runner and her mother Madhuri Singh won silver in the 800m at the 2002 Asian Games. This child was destined to run. After all, in a story famous in Indian circles, Singh was apparently pregnant with Bains when she had to run a 1,500m trial in order to keep her job with a government organisation.

Uzbekistan’s Sharifa Davronova flew to gold in the women’s triple jump with 14.09m while Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain won the men’s 5,000m in 13min 17.40sec. The Bahraini also won in 2018 and when asked which win was better, replied coolly: “Second time. Because it’s easy, it was not fast.”

His countrywomen won the women’s 4x400m relay and India the men’s race, but this competitive night had a convivial ending. Kam admires Barshim deeply and waited to swop shirts with him. Finally, the Qatari arrived after his victory ceremony, stopped, hugged Kam and signed his jacket.

“I’m like on cloud nine,” said Kam.

Trust a jumper to think in heights.