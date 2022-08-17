Two down, one more to go for Popovici

ROME • At last year's Tokyo Games, two of Caeleb Dressel's five Olympic gold medals came in the individual freestyle events as he emerged as the top performer at the quadrennial event.

David Popovici, then 16, was also in Japan and the youngest member of Romania's team also made it to the 100m free final, where he finished a creditable seventh, six places behind the American.

The teen sensation was an unknown quantity then, but over the past 12 months, the 17-year-old has developed into the most exciting swimming talent around.

At the world championships in Budapest in June, he outpaced Dressel in the 100m heats.

And when the seven-time Olympic gold medallist withdrew from the competition, Popovici took advantage of his absence to clinch the 100m-200m free double.

Last Saturday, his progress went to the next level, erasing Brazilian Cesar Cielo's 13-year-old world record in the 100m free, which was set in the era of the now banned buoyant body suits, by 0.05 seconds with his 46.86sec effort at the European Championships.

But Popovici is not done yet. On Monday, he swam the third quickest time in history to claim the 200m free gold - just 0.97sec short of German Paul Biedermann's 13-year-old world mark - and he has set his sights on a third gold in the 400m free today.

He cruised to his second title in Rome in 1min 42.97sec with Switzerland's Antonio Djakovic in second place and Austria's Felix Auboeck third, both over 2sec behind.

As Popovici is still considered a junior, his world-record mark in the 100m free is also the world junior mark, as is his time in the 200m free.

He swam 0.24sec faster in the 200m compared to his Budapest time, cementing his huge ceiling in the sport, with his 18th birthday only happening next month.

Despite the hype around him, Popovici was his usual collected self as he told SwimSwam website the key to staying focused was staying off social media.

"After the (100m) world record, the attention was huge," he said.