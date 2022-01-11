Turbo-charged Mortal Engine

Let us retrace how his second success from just three starts unfolded.

With Nunes wearing the famous red-and-black chevron silks of Tivic Stable, which had earlier won with the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained newcomer Dancing Light, Mortal Engine charged to the lead from Gate 11 in the field of 12.

Shooting right up the rails, Seson - with South Of The River's jockey Oscar Chavez astride - momentarily shaped as the beneficiary when Mortal Engine rolled off.

But Mortal Engine was only wobbling out for a fraction of a second, as he was put through the right gait.

Seson tried in vain to get on level terms. In the end, he had to settle for third place. Second was Dr Kardo (Saifudin Ismail).

Clements revealed that when Mortal Engine resumed from his long break for his November comeback, he was short of a trial.

"He got one but we couldn't get another one for him," said the Zimbabwe-born Singaporean, who also saddled The Shadow to take the opening event.

"He was a bit underdone at his first-up run as a result. We were able to get more work into him after that and he was spot-on today.

"He ran up to expectations. I'm happy I was able to get him to win again.

"This horse can handle both surfaces. When he goes up in class, then we'll have a better idea what he prefers."

Clements admitted the wide alley was of some concern when the field came out on Wednesday. But, after consulting Nunes, they decided to put the gelding's natural gate speed to good use.

"I discussed with Manoel about the bad barrier during the week. As he's a horse who likes to go forward, there was no other choice in my mind than to use him up early," he said.

"We took our chances. He was able to take a breather and, fortunately, it paid off."

With that second win from three starts, Mortal Engine has amassed about $67,000 in prize money for Tivic Stable.

Nunes was very enthusiastic about Mortal Engine, as he had spent a lot of time with not just him after he returned from his long break at the end of last year.

But he was just as ecstatic about his three Fitzsimmons-trained winners - Dancing Light, Super Atas and Lucky Jinsha.

The fantastic four-timer has sent a strong warning to his rivals this year. But the Brazilian rider remains grounded.

Above all, he was grateful for the opportunities afforded to him, especially after the uncertainty of his prolonged downtime.

"I'm so happy to start the season with four winners. I had five seconds, too," he said."It could have been better, but I can't complain and can't be too greedy, anyway.

"I'm very happy with the way things have gone so far, considering I had a break for two years (stranded due to Covid-19 restrictions) in Brazil, and only rode for one month in November.

"And then, just when I was getting fit, we stopped again in December (for the break). But, to be honest, I rode every day except Sunday, which was my only day off.

"Fitness-wise, it's not the same as riding in races, but it still helped me get fitter, especially at the barrier trials.

"Now that I have ridden at my first raceday, my fitness can only improve from now on.

"In saying this, I'm very grateful for the support from trainers and owners. Thanks to them, I get a lot of rides and, without them, all of these would not be possible."