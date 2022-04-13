Tunisian sailor, 17, dies after training accident

TUNIS • Eya Guezguez, who represented Tunisia in sailing at last year's Tokyo Olympics, died aged 17 in an accident on Sunday during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Monday.

The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds off the coast of Tunis. Eya drowned, but Sarra was rescued.

"I'm shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

"Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."

The twins, who finished last out of 21 pairs in the 49er FX class in Tokyo, were the youngest competitors in their category.

The Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT) described Eya's death as "a tragedy in the sports scene".

It said Eya and her sister were training for upcoming competitions, and it was understood the pair had set their sights on competing at Paris 2024.

CNOT president Mehrez Boussayan added their coach was beside them in a speedboat at the time of the accident and Eya could not be resuscitated even though cardiopulmonary resuscitation was applied.

"May God have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family a beautiful patience and solace," the body said.

The BBC reported Eya's death has sparked outrage among the Tunisian sporting community, with many raising questions about safety and management's responsibility.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

