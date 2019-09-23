Tuilagi shines for England

POOL C

England 35

Tonga 3

SAPPORO • Manu Tuilagi put some much-needed gloss on a mediocre opening display by England with his first Rugby World Cup tries in eight years as Eddie Jones' side yesterday eased past Tonga 35-3 in their Pool C opener.

The centre crossed twice within eight minutes in the first half, but the third-ranked team, who also had 15 points from three conversions and penalties from captain Owen Farrell, were made to work unexpectedly hard for a try bonus point by their less well resourced Pacific Island opponents.

Fewer than four minutes remained when Jones' players finally scored their fourth try through hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie after good work from his fellow replacement Jonathan Joseph.

Earlier this month, New Zealand stuck 92 points on Tonga in a warm-up game, but England's initial effort was rather more notable for its staccato rhythm and frequent handling errors, with the notable exception of Tuilagi's powerful contribution.

Acknowledging his players had played within themselves, but they would "build our game as we go along", Jones said: "We had to toil hard today and I was particularly pleased at the end of the game when we were under the pump a bit, we defended really well.

"That's two Tests now we haven't conceded a try so we're pretty happy with that.

"We'd like to be sharper with the ball and that will come. But I was really pleased with the efforts of my players. They worked hard and what a great effort by Tonga. They fought really hard."

It feels like half a lifetime since Tuilagi was being fished out of Auckland Harbour to put the ill-disciplined seal on England's ill-fated 2011 campaign in New Zealand.

More off-field misadventures and a catalogue of injuries meant this was his first Cup game for eight years and his desire to make up for lost time was obvious.

Basing definitive tournament forecasts on the evidence of England's collective early form, however, remains a notoriously inexact science.

It is 28 years ago since they last lost their opening pool game and that is slightly too long ago to have any great relevance.

In the intervening period, their tournament fortunes have been mixed to say the least and, assuming they get there, it will not be until the knockout stages commence next month that we shall really know how Jones' grand plan is coming together.

What you can say is that when they run straight and hard, kick out of hand accurately and maintain their discipline, England are a tough side to beat, regardless of the backdrop.

While some of the kicking in Sapporo was mixed, physicality wise, England are currently a reliable handful.

Even Tonga, not exactly the frailest of opponents, struggled to contain the onrushing Tuilagi, although Jones will be looking for a distinctly sharper all-round performance in their next match against the United States in Kobe on Thursday.

