Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1
1 Engine Start (O Chavez)
2 High Limit (M Akmazani)
3 Kranji Jewel (M Zaki)
4 Big Mary (S John)
5 Legacy Reign (J Bayliss)
Margins and time: 1 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 1 3/4 (1min 01.54sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Lim's Shot (Akmazani)
2 I'm A Conqueror (Zaki)
3 Ima (Chavez) 4 Crystal Dragon (M Nunes)
5 Liebestraum (M Lerner)
6 No Fun No Gain (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1, 1, 1 1/4, 4, 4 (1:00.70)
TRIAL 3
1 Street Cry Success (WH Kok)
2 Real Efecto
3 Leatherhead (Zyrul)
4 Augustano (Bayliss)
5 Beyond Sacred (CC Wong) 6 Relentless (Nunes)
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 1/2, 3/4, 2 1/4 (1:01.36)
TRIAL 4
1 Legacy Roar (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Hero (Nunes)
3 Sunset (Lerner)
4 Bingo Master (Wong)
Margins and time: NK, 1/2, 9 1/4 (1:02.00)