Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Engine Start (O Chavez)

2 High Limit (M Akmazani)

3 Kranji Jewel (M Zaki)

4 Big Mary (S John)

5 Legacy Reign (J Bayliss)

Margins and time: 1 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 1 3/4 (1min 01.54sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lim's Shot (Akmazani)

2 I'm A Conqueror (Zaki)

3 Ima (Chavez) 4 Crystal Dragon (M Nunes)

5 Liebestraum (M Lerner)

6 No Fun No Gain (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1, 1, 1 1/4, 4, 4 (1:00.70)

TRIAL 3

1 Street Cry Success (WH Kok)

2 Real Efecto

3 Leatherhead (Zyrul)

4 Augustano (Bayliss)

5 Beyond Sacred (CC Wong) 6 Relentless (Nunes)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 1/2, 3/4, 2 1/4 (1:01.36)

TRIAL 4

1 Legacy Roar (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Hero (Nunes)

3 Sunset (Lerner)

4 Bingo Master (Wong)

Margins and time: NK, 1/2, 9 1/4 (1:02.00)

