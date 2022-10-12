Tuesday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

QUEEN ELIZABETH II CUP GROUP 1 - 1,800M

Mr Malek (M. Lerner) 39.2. Sacred Croix * (C.C. Wong) 39.4. Hard Too Think * (D. Beasley) 41.5. Senor Don * 38.3. Big Hearted * 38.4. Relentless H 39. So Hi Class H (N. Zyrul) 40.1. Trumpy * 40. Circuit Mission * (B. Woodworth) 39.9.

MONDAY: Top Knight 38.4. Prosperous Return * 43/35 Tangible 38.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,800M

In All His Glory * 40.2. Mr Black Back H (V. Duric) 39.2. Luck Of Master (K. A'Isisuhairi) 37.7. Cheval Blanc (L. Beuzelin) 42.8. Hardcore * (M. Kellady) 38.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,800M Melody Fair canter/40.8.

Centurion (S. Shafrizal) barrier/36.2. Lion Spirit 37.4. Free Fallin' 38.1. Laksana (Wong) 39.7.

MONDAY: Global Kid 42/35 Real Success * (M. Ibrahim)

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Ironchamp * 39.4. Trident * (J. Bayliss) 43.7. Kermajack 36.4. Sun Power 37.5. Lankaran * (M. Ibrahim) 37.7. No More Delay * (T.H. Koh) 39.9. Zygarde (A'Isisuhairi) canter/40.5. Graviton (W.H. Kok) 39.3.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Lim's Craft (M. Nunes) 40.1. Flashfast * (Bayliss) 38.6. Last Samurai * (Beuzelin) 35.5. Malibu Beach * 38.2. Red Dragon (A'Isisuhairi) 41.3.

MONDAY: Pacific Star * 38.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Brutus (P.H. Seow) 41.2. Mini Force X (Kellady) 40.1. Aftermath H (S. Jamil) 41.3. Congaree canter/44.5. Galaxy Star * (Kellady) 37.1. Jungle King H (Woodworth) 36.6. Billy Elliot 41.4. Champagne Finale (A'Isisuhairi) 39.6.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Fireworks 39.4. Russian Twist (Duric) 40.3. Song Of Nature (A'Isisuhairi) 40. St Alwyn 38.2. Just Because * 37.1. Absolvido (Kok) barrier/36.4. Top Field (Wong) canter/39.4. Legacy Reign * (Nunes) 37.8. Runminderbinderrun (Bayliss) 41.1. Sun Palace 42.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Exceed Natural (Kok) 37.4. Auspicious Day 38.6. Super Talent canter/44.4. Easylights 37.2. Grandpa Mick Mac 39.4. Happy Heart 38.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Dimesso 37.2. Griffin (I. Saifudin) 37.7. Tax Free (T. Rehaizat) 36.6. The Wild Prince (Zyrul) 45.1. Infinite Wisdom (Woodworth) 42.1. Whiz Fizz (Bayliss) 39.5. Beat The Light (Lerner) 39.6. What You Like (Zyrul) 44.9. Wild Bee 37.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Grand Fighter 38.4. Qaraat (Saifudin) 41. City Gate 37.6. Silent Force (Kok) 40.2. \Atlantean (Koh) 37.1. Burgundy Lad 38.7. Fight To Victory (Zyrul) 45.8.

NOVICE - 1,200M

Dixit Dominus 44. Deception (Kok) 41.2. AJ Golden Sixtyone (Saifudin) 40.3. Ejaz * 38.3.