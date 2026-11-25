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(From left) Pole vaulter Jiang Yunfan, 800m runner Oliver Fiore, javelin thrower Kristel Lam and hurdler Tng Kai Xin all made breakthroughs at the South-east Asia Youth Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

SINGAPORE – It was just two years ago that Kristel Lam inadvertently discovered her passion for the javelin during physical education (PE) class.

After watching her throw a mini javelin, her PE teacher, who is also in charge of the track and field co-curricular activity (CCA) at Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, thought she had the potential to excel in the discipline, and her journey in athletics began .

But it never crossed Kristel’s mind at the time that she would eventually stand on the podium as one of the best in South-east Asia in her age group.

She did just that earlier this month, when she set a new girls’ Under-18 national record of 45.23m that clinched her a bronze at the SEA Under-18 & U-20 Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Still just 16, Kristel, who also represented her school in badminton at the National School Games (NSG), had also held the previous mark, having rewritten it several times after first owning it when she posted a 40.10m effort at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in October 2025.

Such is the affinity Kristel has with javelin – she finished fourth in her NSG debut in 2024, then placed first in 2025 and 2026 – that she hopes her own achievements can help raise the profile of throws in track and field.

“Many people focus on the sprints – I enjoy watching those too – but throws is something that people deserve to see the beauty in,” she said.

“I want to be an inspiration for my generation and the next generation to pursue what they like and not be afraid to make mistakes or changes.”

Yet Kristel’s transition from badminton to javelin, and relationship with the event, was not without challenges.

Even as recent as April, she found herself dejected after sustaining injuries – a shoulder bursitis on her right arm and piriformis syndrome in her left leg – from overtraining.

She picked up activities such as pickleball and golf to keep active helped her regain her enthusiasm for sport, but nothing quite replicated the joy she got from javelin and her time away from the sport made her realise how much she loved it.

On what sets javelin apart, Kristel said: “Track can be a lonely sport because it’s an individual sport but at the same time, you can better yourself as an individual.

“I learn from my setbacks, I learn to enjoy more and I also learn to look at things more positively and that constant cycle of trying to better myself keeps me so motivated because I want to see how far I can go.

“It’s also taught me if the results don’t show, I can still come back from it and keep on trying.”

Championship records

Aside from her javelin bronze, Singapore’s 43-strong contingent at the Nov 6-8 meet in Bangkok brought home another five golds, three silvers and six bronzes.

Like Kristel, the months before the regional competition were also fraught with disappointments for pole vaulter Jiang Yunfan, who had missed out on qualifying for major events like the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships, World Athletics U-20 Championships and Youth Olympic Games.

But the 17-year-old Victoria Junior College student finally got his breakthrough at the SEA Youth Championships, winning the boys’ U-18 pole vault gold in a championship record of 4.67m.

Preparing for the competition was also challenging, with the event happening about a month after his JC1 exams, which meant he had to continue training while studying for his tests. But Yunfan had his family, friends and coaches to count on for encouragement.

He said: “Throughout the whole year, I’ve been aiming so hard for these competitions that I didn’t manage to qualify for and this was the last one of the year, so I came in with the mentality that I’d tried my best for the whole year and whatever happens, happens.

“I really enjoyed the competition when usually I’d be quite stressed thinking about things like hitting a mark, or wanting to win or break a record.”

Also making their mark on the regional stage were Oliver Fiore and Tng Kai Xin, who won the boys’ U-18 800m and girls’ U-18 400m hurdles, respectively.

Having missed three training sessions the week before the meet as he was down with a flu, Oliver was not too optimistic heading into it . But he exceeded his expectations, with his winning time of 1min 53.36sec breaking the championship and U-18 national records.

The 17-year-old Republic Polytechnic student said: “I just told myself that I’ve been training for this and this barrier (falling sick) won’t stop me from achieving what I set out to achieve, so I trusted the work I put in and just let it happen.”

He added: “To be able to compete against some of the best athletes in the region really provided me with exposure and broadened my perspective on things.

“The gold was very significant because it rewarded me for all the training and hard work and time that I put in.”

Adopting a more relaxed mindset paid dividends for Kai Xin, who was also part of the quartet that claimed the girls’ U-18 4x100m relay bronze.

Drawing on her experience from previous international competitions, where she would usually feel nervous after reaching the venue, the Dunman High School student tried not to put too much pressure on herself going into this meet.

With a gold and personal best in her individual event, the 16-year-old’s outing in Thailand has only fuelled her ambition.

She said: “It’s definitely motivated me to push harder because I interacted with a lot of the overseas athletes and I’ve seen their higher level of competition and this is just a small milestone for me and it’s pushed me to continue working harder for future competitions and to eventually reach my goals.”