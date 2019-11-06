Netball: Trust the key to New Zealand's World Cup success

Several times in the opening quarter of their dramatic clash with longtime rivals Australia in the Netball World Cup final in July, New Zealand found themselves trailing.

With just over two minutes to go, the scoreboard flashed 10-8, but the Silver Ferns did not hit the panic button, deciding instead to fight for every ball and focus on getting the little things right.

Their patience and determination reaped dividends as they eventually drew level in the first stanza and emerged with a 52-51 victory to be crowned world champions for the first time in 16 years.

Former Silver Ferns defender and captain Casey Kopua, who was part of the World Cup-winning squad, told The Straits Times: "It's a 60-minute game and sometimes you are behind.

"All it takes is one little thing that can turn it around for you.

"You just have to realise, for example, for us in defence, you don't get every ball, but you might get one or two that could make a real difference and you just have to keep grinding that out.

"That's the attitude and the mindset that we had right from the beginning to the end."

The 34-year-old, who retired after the World Cup, was in Singapore last week conducting a coaching clinic in conjunction with the M1 Nations Cup.

Trusting the process was key to New Zealand's resurgence at the World Cup after their disappointment at last year's Commonwealth Games. On the Gold Coast in Australia, the two-time Commonwealth Games champions failed to clinch a medal for the first time after losing 60-55 to Jamaica in the third-place match.

With just over a year to turn things around for this year's World Cup, a slew of personnel changes were made.

Key to this was Janine Southby stepping down from her role as the national coach in July last year and Noeline Taurua taking over the reins a month later.

In September last year, Kopua returned to the national set-up for one last shot at a world title after a four-year absence following her initial retirement from the international game in 2015.

Still, their build-up to this year's World Cup in Liverpool was less than ideal as they lost seven of their 10 games ahead of the July 12-21 event, albeit to fellow title contenders England and Australia, in the Netball Quad Series and Constellation Cup.

But again, trusting the process worked for them and they saw improvements in each game and that spurred them on.

"It takes time... We didn't win that many games until the World Cup, but every time we went out on the court, we got better," said Kopua, who has 112 Test caps.

"There were lots of successes even though the scoreboards said otherwise, so that was motivation for us moving forward.

"The group of girls that was picked by Noeline was really committed to winning the World Cup and making netball seen in a positive light in New Zealand."

They did just that and delivered when the time came.

Kopua, who captained the national side from 2009 to 2015, is now confident the Silver Ferns can keep up their form.

She said: "We just need to do it again and again.

"Being able to repeat that, win consistently, not just for several games to show that the World Cup wasn't a one-off and you can back up each performance."