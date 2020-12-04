'Truly unique' Westbrook heads west to Washington

HOUSTON • The Houston Rockets made a blockbuster deal on Wednesday, trading the disgruntled Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards for John Wall.

In an exchange of National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star point guards, the Rockets also received a lottery-protected first-round draft pick, which according to The Athletic is for 2023.

Westbrook reportedly became dismayed with the direction of the organisation after the recent departures of coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey.

But he may not be the last player out of the door, with fellow All-Star James Harden, who has been the league's leading scorer for the past three seasons, reportedly also eager to move on.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists in 57 games with the Rockets in his only season with the franchise.

He was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a deal that sent point guard Chris Paul the other way in July last year.

The 32-year-old will now be reunited with Scott Brooks, who was the Thunder coach for all but 13 games of Westbrook's first seven seasons with that franchise.

"Russell's accomplishments and honours on the court speak for themselves, but his drive and will to win are what separate him as a truly unique player," Brooks said.

"As much as I'm looking forward to reuniting with him, I'm equally sad to say goodbye to John. He is one of the toughest and most gifted players I've ever been around and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard added: "Having the opportunity to acquire a player of Russell's calibre and character was something that we could not pass up when looking at both the immediate and long-term future of our team.

7 Seasons Russell Westbrook has played with coach Scott Brooks, whom he will be reunited with.

"With that said, the decision to part ways with John was extremely difficult. What he has meant to our organisation and our community is immeasurable."

Westbrook, the 2016-17 Most Valuable Player, is slated to make US$41.4 million (S$55.3 million) this term, while Wall, 30, is set to earn US$41.25 million.

Wall has not played since December 2018 due to injuries, missing the whole of last season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall is Washington's all-time leader in steals (976) and assists (5,282) and ranks fourth in points (10,879).

REUTERS