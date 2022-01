Jockey Troy See has been suspended one Singapore race day for careless riding on Per Incrown in Race 8 on Saturday.

He pleaded guilty to permitting his mount to shift inwards near the 950m mark. He was insufficiently clear of Amore Amore (Oscar Chavez), who was checked and taken outwards.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

His suspension will rule him out from this Saturday's Kranji meeting.