Troy See on the double

Leading apprentice jockey Troy See got a fitting send-off to South Korea for his first international race with a double at Kranji last night.

The Singaporean lad will ride the Alwin Tan-trained Maximus in tomorrow's 1 billion won (S$1.22 million) Group 1 Keeneland Korea Cup over 1,800m at the LetsRun Park Racecourse in Seoul.

Last night's victories on the CT Kuah-trained Per Inpower in Race 2 and Steven Burridge-trained Lim's Force in Race 5 have extended See's season's tally to 22 winners, four in front of two-time top rookie CC Wong.

His winners won in contrasting styles.

Per Inpower, running second-up in the $85,000 Restricted Terms event over the Polytrack 1,200m, missed the kick and trailed. Qiji Commander led the field of nine.

Taking the shortest route home, See brought Per Inpower up nicely gradually and passed a couple at the 600m mark. Turning for home, See switched his mount to the outside for an unimpeded run home. He was joined by the well-supported newcomer Gold Prize. The pair still had several lengths to catch up.

But, as the leaders were battling it out in the final 200m, Per Inpower and Gold Prize swooped down the outside. Giving more under See's vigorous riding, Per Inpower went on to beat Gold Prize by a length to pay a juicy $38 for a win.

While he was slow to begin on Per Inpower, See got Lim's Force out in a flash and led in the $38,000 Kranji Stakes D (1) race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Success Come True then pulled up on the outside to take up the rabbit's role. See was unperturbed, sitting second on the fence. Together with Swedish Memories and High Street, Lim's Force attacked the leader turning into the straight.

Having enjoyed a ground-saving run, Lim's Force kicked clear 300m out and then staved off the late-closing Taichi Belt to win by a neck and also pay a meaty $35.

See had to rush to the airport after the last race for his 1.10am flight to Seoul. The Keeneland Korea Cup is incorporated as Race 7 in tomorrow's Singapore card. The race will start at 3.55pm.

See knows Maximus inside-out, having ridden the five-year-old American-bred to all his six wins.

Maximus has drawn barrier 9 but See reckoned his mount should be able to work across to be on the pace on the deep sand track.

"I saw the track layout. It's like Kranji, the 1,800m start has a 400m run-up to the first bend, which should give us plenty of time to find a good spot," said See after the draw was announced on Thursday.

"It's my first time riding in Korea and I'm really looking forward to Sunday."

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Albrandino ($84-$20)

2nd 10 Estimet ($27)

3rd 8 Coal ($10)

4th 1 Samurai Dragon

Forecast $288

Place Forecast (7-10) $66, (7-8) $20, (8-10) $38

Tierce No winner ($7,036 carried forward to next race) Trio $683

Quartet No winner ($2,690 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 13 Hartleythree ($11-$6)

2nd 12 Christmas Cottage ($47)

3rd 9 Wait A Sec ($11)

4th 15 Toran's Girl

Forecast $159

Place Forecast (12-13) $55, (9-13) $14, (9-12) $148

Tierce $5,750 Trio $1,642

Quartet No winner ($4,350 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Montreux, 7 River Delta

RACE 3

1st 4 Falcon Rock ($26-$10)

2nd 11 Man Of Fire ($69)

3rd 2 Little Mo ($10)

4th 1 Masterful

Forecast $212

Place Forecast (4-11) $63, (2-4) $13, (2-11) $68

Tierce No winner ($4,518 carried forward) Trio $661

Quartet No winner ($14,034 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Rule One

RACE 4

1st 3 Horse Haizi ($120-$25)

2nd 9 Tasunke ($10)

3rd 6 Game Girl ($15)

4th 7 Klever Kathy

Forecast $133

Place Forecast (3-9) $28, (3-6) $44, (6-9) $24

Tierce $3,445 Trio $385

Quartet $31,416, $21,189 (carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Jayrista, 11 Cape Imperial

RACE 5

1st 8 Chappaquiddick ($45-$16)

2nd 2 Desert Chief ($11)

3rd 6 Bruce's Beauty ($35)

4th 4 Okavango Delta

Forecast $54

Place Forecast (2-8) $15, (6-8) $49, (2-6) $59

Tierce $2,521

Trio $578

Quartet $12,790

Results of Races 6 & 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.