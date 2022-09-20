Triple Time worth the wait in the last event

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) ASPECT and (7) ROCKPOOL improved to finish close-up last time. They are likely to dominate the finish with further progress.

(10) RUBERTUS, (2) BARDOLINO and (5) RUN FOR ME have shown enough to make their presence felt.

Watch the betting on newcomers (9) PEGASUS PEAK and (1) FORTNIGHT, who must be respected if there is market support.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) SELUKWE was fancied on debut, albeit in a work riders' race. The colt ought to come on with that experience.

(2) CIDER HOUSE RULES would have needed his last start after a rest and gelding operation. He has tightened up and should have more to offer.

(4) PREVALENCE caught the eye on debut when staying on well over a shorter trip. With natural improvement, he should be competitive with the step-up in distance.

(3) FORGED STEEL is held on that form but is also open to any amount of improvement.

(7) FUTURE SWING has the form to play a leading role. He is bred to improve over the extra distance, so he can also make his presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) PONTE VECCHIO and (5) FUR BABY have run well over this trip. With further progress, they ought to do so again from favourable inside gates.

(6) TYPEFACE showed ability in two starts over 1,200m. The filly is bred to improve over the extra distance, so warrants inclusion.

(8) RAFEEF'S CHOICE has been getting closer with each start. She could have even more to offer over this distance.

(13) OLA BOMBSHELL and (14) TEARDROP have drawn wide but both have the form and experience to play leading roles.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Candice Bass-Robinson holds a strong hand. Her runners could dominate the finish, with improving last-start winner (5) GOLD POKER GAME preferred to the consistent (9) CRACKLIN' ROSE, who is conceding 1.5kg to her younger and progressive stablemate.

(8) JEWLRAY improved to open her account when stepped up to this trip last time. She should have more to give off a lenient mark on her handicap debut.

(1) BETTY BOOP and (7) QUICKSTEP, who was not beaten far last time, have scope for improvement. They could get into the action.

(4) DOUBLE DREAM, who is making her local debut, and (11) EVERGLADES, who is making a comeback, are not without chances.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

The improving three-year-old colts (1) KING MO and (4) RED IMPACT are speedy sorts. They are well drawn and are likely to feature prominently.

(2) SWIFT ACTION has bounced back to form and will enjoy an anticipated hot pace.

(5) NOT IN DOUBT could make his presence felt in receipt of weight from the principals.

(8) SILVER SCREEN and (9) CHILLY WINTER could give their male rivals something to fear.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(7) ROSALIE RUNS beat several of these when winning a competitive handicap over this trip last time. She is facing a tough task repeating that on these terms but should still make her presence felt.

(4) ACADEMIC GOLD could turn the tables on revised terms.

(1) DOUBLE CHECK and (9) IRISH WILDFLOWER ought to be in the mix, too.

(6) WINTER SCOUT made a pleasing seasonal reappearance and is likely to build on that effort. Respect.

The maturing (2) ZIPPY OVER could well follow up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

The well-bred (3) TRIPLE TIME made the expected improvement when an impressive winner of his seasonal bow. He should have come on further.

(2) MATSUYAMO and (5) QUATERMAIN also opened their accounts last time. They are real threats.

(6) MASTERFUL GUY beat a subsequent winner when shedding his maiden tag. On that form, he should make his presence felt.

(7) CANFORD LIGHTS, (9) MISTER MONOCLE and maiden (4) ROYAL PORT LOUIS have earning potential.